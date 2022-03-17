Skip to main content
5 Pandemic-Related Tax Questions Answered
5 Pandemic-Related Tax Questions Answered

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/17: Marvell, Williams-Sonoma, Honeywell

Jim Cramer blames short sellers for many doom-and-gloom stories, and urges investors to focus on companies that make real things and have real earnings.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Don't take everything you hear as gospel, Jim Cramer cautioned his Mad Money viewers Thursday. Everyone on Wall Street has a theory as to why things happen, Cramer said, but very few actually know what they're talking about.

If was just a week ago that oil prices spiked to record highs with pundits proclaiming the sky was falling. But in reality, the surge in crude prices was caused by simple market mechanics, and oil producers just needed a little time to respond.

We also heard recently that the rally in semiconductors was over. But the CEO of Marvell Technologies  (MRVL) - Get Marvell Technology, Inc. Report told us earlier this week that nothing could be further from the truth.

Whether it's Williams-Sonoma  (WSM) - Get Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Report or Signet Jewelers  (SIG) - Get Signet Jewelers Limited Report closing stores, or Honeywell  (HON) - Get Honeywell International Inc. Report declining because aerospace is weak, what you hear isn't always based in fact. Both Williams-Sonoma and Signet are closing stores because so much of their demand has moved online, where they make more money. As for Honeywell, they're not just about aerospace anymore. The company has plenty of other end markets that are red hot.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Many of these doom-and-gloom theories are spread by short sellers, who short a stock, then spread their theory to as many people as they can, creating panic that results in the decline they were hoping for.

Does that mean we should all invest in index funds? Of course not. Cramer said investing in individual companies that make real things and have real earnings is still the best way to make money.

So the next time you hear a theory, remember, it's just a theory, and could be a long way from the truth.

To sign up for TheStreet's free Daily Booyah! newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
GMEOXYFDX

Stock Market Today - 3/17: Stocks End Higher As Markets Re-Set After Hawkish Fed Rate Hike

By Martin Baccardax
Tesla Boss Elon Musk Praises China's 'amazing' Prosperity, Infrastructure As Communist Party Celebrates 100th Birthday
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAAAPLUBER

Elon Musk Hints at Big Announcements Very Soon

By Luc Olinga
Gamestop Lead
MARKETS
GME

GameStop Stock Dives After Wider Q4 Loss; Sees 2022 NFT Marketplace Launch

By Martin Baccardax
Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING
ARKKTSLATDOC

Are Investors Abandoning Ark's Cathie Wood?

By Dan Weil
Signet Jewelers Lead
INVESTING
SIG

Why Is Signet Jewelers So Confident About People Buying Diamonds?

By Veronika Bondarenko
ApeCoin Lead JS
CRYPTOCURRENCY

ApeCoin, a Crypto Attached to a Famous NFT Club, Falls From Grace

By Rob Lenihan
Panda Express has 2,000-plus restaurants in the United States. Photo: Shutterstock
INVESTING
RBIWEN

Panda Express Has a Unique Take on the Chicken Sandwich Wars

By Colette Bennett
Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING
CZRMGM

Another Big Sports Team Likely to Land on the Las Vegas Strip

By Daniel Kline