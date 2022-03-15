Skip to main content
Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/15: Marvell Technology

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/15: Marvell Technology

Jim Cramer says investors shouldn't worry too much about when it's safe to go back into the markets, but they should plot their next moves carefully.
  
  

Jim Cramer says investors shouldn't worry too much about when it's safe to go back into the markets, but they should plot their next moves carefully.

When things look really horrible, and the markets have been down for days, don't despair, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Instead, he said they should plot out their next moves, so when good news strikes, they'll be ready.

Today's powerful rally came on the heels of the realization that Russia may run out of money, ammunition and morale before it's able to take over Ukraine. That led oil prices to another 7.6% decline and sent stocks off to the races.

On Action Alerts PLUS, co-portfolio managers Bob Lang and Chris Versace say the correction in one popular tech stock may soon be over. Get in on the conversation and hear what they're telling their investment club members about Alphabet's  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report chart and where the solid support is. 

Cramer had previously said that any positive news on Ukraine or oil would be a springboard for stocks. That's exactly what we got Tuesday.

How do we explain the 2.9% rise in the Nasdaq? Astute viewers are taking their cues from companies like Marvell Technology  (MRVL) - Get Marvell Technology, Inc. Report, which was featured on Monday's show, and CEO Matt Murphy had positive things to say about their many end markets, from 5G to the data center.

That's how rallies are made, Cramer concluded. Positive news can happen at any time, which is why investors need to be ready.

