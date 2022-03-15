Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/15: Marvell Technology

When things look really horrible, and the markets have been down for days, don't despair, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Instead, he said they should plot out their next moves, so when good news strikes, they'll be ready.

Today's powerful rally came on the heels of the realization that Russia may run out of money, ammunition and morale before it's able to take over Ukraine. That led oil prices to another 7.6% decline and sent stocks off to the races.

Cramer had previously said that any positive news on Ukraine or oil would be a springboard for stocks. That's exactly what we got Tuesday.

How do we explain the 2.9% rise in the Nasdaq? Astute viewers are taking their cues from companies like Marvell Technology (MRVL) - Get Marvell Technology, Inc. Report, which was featured on Monday's show, and CEO Matt Murphy had positive things to say about their many end markets, from 5G to the data center.

That's how rallies are made, Cramer concluded. Positive news can happen at any time, which is why investors need to be ready.

