Cramer's Mad Money Recap: GameStop, CrowdStrike, Wendy's

Cramer said he never thought he'd be saying this on TV, but prudence is a virtue -- and it could save you a fortune.

In his 40 years on Wall Street, Cramer said he's learned a few key lessons. The first is that no one ever got hurt taking a profit. You can bet with stocks. You can bet against stocks. But when you make some money, take some to the bank.

This is a hard lesson for the meme stock traders, who believe that selling is a sin and anyone who cashes in is the enemy. But contrary to their beliefs, it's not a sin to take profits in GameStop (GME) - Get Report, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report or even Wendy's (WEN) - Get Report after Tuesday's big gains.

"Caveat emptor," (buyer beware) reigns supreme on Wall Street, and while it may not seem likely, it's actually quite possible you can lose everything if you're not being prudent with your money.

Executive Decision: CrowdStrike

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get Report, the cloud security provider that reported strong earnings last week with 74% annual recurring revenue growth.

Kurtz said cybercriminals are very resilient and have now latched onto the software-as-a-service trend to offer hackers ransomware-as-a-service. He said these services provider even novice hackers all the tools and techniques they need to deploy and activate attacks on a scale we've never seen before. They even go as far as taking a percentage of the ransom collected.

Hackers have also moved upstream to target the largest enterprises with sophisticated attacks that offer big paydays. However, for most attacks, older technology is still the target as there are plenty of holes to exploit.

CrowdStrike sets itself apart however, as it uses both artificial intelligence and the power of the crowd to detect attacks and protect against them faster than any other provider.

