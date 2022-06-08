Skip to main content
Market Rebalancing Is Already Happening, Expect More Ahead: Technical Analyst
Market Rebalancing Is Already Happening, Expect More Ahead: Technical Analyst

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 6/8: Stagflation, mortgages, crude prices

Jim Cramer says he doesn't see the economy falling into stagflation. He thinks we just got overheated coming out of the pandemic and now need time to cool off.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

There aren't many dirty words on Wall Street, but stagflation is one of them, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. With stagflation, you get the worst of both worlds, an economic slowdown and rampant inflation. Fortunately, Cramer doesn't see our economy falling into stagflation. Instead, he said, we just got overheated coming out of the pandemic and now need time to cool off. 

That cooling is already starting to happen. Yesterday, we learned that Target  (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report had too much inventory. Wednesday, we saw mortgage applications fall to their lowest level in 20 years. A mortgage at 5.4% is still low historically, but compared to where we've been, with rates as low as 2%, we may be headed towards a housing glut as well.

Adding to Cramer's excitement was news that used car prices may also be beginning to moderate.

If hard goods, mortgages and autos all peak, that only leaves oil and energy to lead the inflation charge. Crude oil is a tough one, however, as prices are skyrocketing from a lack of supply.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

The White House could embrace oil producers and oil pipelines, but it's highly unlikely given their hostility towards the industry to date. That means lower oil prices aren't likely to come until demand falls on its own from high prices.

To sign up for TheStreet's free daily newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.

Ukraine Russia Lead JS
INVESTING
TWTR

Twitter Bans of Ukrainian Activists Face Pushback

By Veronika Bondarenko
Twitter Lead JS
INVESTING
TWTRCHDRFHD

Twitter Really Wants to Sell You Stuff

By Veronika Bondarenko
What Is Stagflation
S

What Is Stagflation? Definition, Causes & Effects

By TheStreet Staff
Burger King Whopper Lead JS
INVESTING
QSRMCDWEN

Burger King Menu Adds a New Whopper (And People Hate It)

By Colette Bennett
McDonald's Lead
INVESTING
MCD

McDonald's Secret Menu Adds an Item (It's McNasty)

By Colette Bennett
China Wants Its Tech Companies To Flourish Rather Than Flounder As Market Mistakes Create Value, JPMorgan Fund Says
INVESTING
PUKPFAAIGFAMDUF

JPMorgan Makes BofA Stock List for Aging World

By Dan Weil
3 Stocks Lead JS
OPTIONS

Three Rolling Strategies Every Covered Call Writer Must Know

By Market Rebellion
Netflix Roku Lead JS
INVESTING
AMZNGOOGROKU

Why Netflix Buying Roku Helps Amazon, Apple (and Maybe Google)

By Daniel Kline