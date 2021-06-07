Cramer's Mad Money Recap: T-Mobile, Biogen

Jim Cramer explains why he things the New York Stocks Exchange still matters -- and he's happy to be back on the floor.

The stock market is ultimately a supermarket, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. But unlike a supermarket, Wall Street is more of a caveat emptor (buyer beware) situation, Cramer said, as he embraced returning to the floor of the New York Stock Exchange for the first time since the pandemic began.

Even though Monday was a down day for stocks, Cramer said you simply cannot underestimate the importance of the New York Stock Exchange. The NYSE has both real and symbolic functions. It's the place new companies go to ring the opening bell when they have an IPO, but it's also the place to get the best price, as well as a "feel" for how buyers and sellers are behaving.

Monday, there were more sellers than buyers, Cramer said, more big accounts unloading their positions, forcing prices lower. That wasn't the case for all stocks however, as Biogen (BIIB) - Get Report stoked the street with approval for its new Alzheimer's drug. Shares surged higher, closing up over 38% by the close.

Many people ask whether the floor of the NYSE still matters, a question Cramer answered with a resounding "Yes." Wall Street is a shrine to capitalism, he concluded, and it's still the most fair place to buy and sell stocks.

Executive Decision: T-Mobile

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Mike Sievert, president and CEO of T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report, the wireless provider that's risen 86% over the past two years as it evolved into the nation's largest 5G carrier.

Sievert said that after years of AT&T (T) - Get Report and Verizon (VZ) - Get Report leading the 4G wireless era, in the 5G era, T-Mobile has emerged as the clear winner and is now setting the standard.

When asked how a scrappy No. 3 player was able to unseat two behemoths, Sievert explained that AT&T and Verizon simple took their eye off the ball with media mergers, acquisitions and partnerships that all ultimately failed. T-Mobile is a pure-play 5G Internet provider and they're years ahead with the right spectrum, technology and customer-friendly policies their users love. The company added 1.4 million net-new subscribers this quarter alone.

T-Mobile is also leading the charge with 5G home broadband, Sievert said. Its 5G is so fast, it's already faster than most wifi systems and in many areas of the country, 5G is the only high-speed option.

