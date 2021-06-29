Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Facebook, Merck, Nvidia

There's a lot more to investing than just owning index funds, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Anyone who tells you picking individual stocks is a fool's game is just plain wrong, Cramer said. It's a lot easier to find winning investments than you think.

There is certainly a place for index funds in your portfolio. If you're just starting out, your first $10,000 should be in an index fund. And if you don't have the time or inclination for a little homework, then index funds are the place to be. But for everyone else, there are better ways to make money.

The problem with owning everything is that not every stock is worth owning, Cramer explained. Back when he was growing up, dividend paying stocks like Merck (MRK) - Get Report made millions for individual investors who reinvested those dividends year after year. But during that same time, there were also plenty of high-flying stocks that crashed and burned. Knowing the difference between these two types of stocks is the difference between gambling and investing.

So what's worth owning today? Merck is still around, and still pays terrific dividends. In fact, there are dozens of high-paying dividend stocks in the S&P 500. There are also momentum stocks, like those Cathie Wood of ARK Invest is known to prefer. As Cramer outlined last night, there are also quality IPOs and SPACs, if you do your homework.

Over the years, Cramer's identified stocks like Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Paychex (PAYX) - Get Report, Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report on Mad Money. All of these stocks have seen huge gains and all of them were hiding in plain sight. With a little time and research, investors can find winners just like these.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in FB, NVDA.