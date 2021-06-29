TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
What Skyworks Stock Tells Jim Cramer About Apple
What Skyworks Stock Tells Jim Cramer About Apple
Publish date:

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Facebook, Merck, Nvidia

Jim Cramer explains the smart way to pick winning investments in stocks, IPOs and SPACs.
Author:

There's a lot more to investing than just owning index funds, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Anyone who tells you picking individual stocks is a fool's game is just plain wrong, Cramer said. It's a lot easier to find winning investments than you think.

There is certainly a place for index funds in your portfolio. If you're just starting out, your first $10,000 should be in an index fund. And if you don't have the time or inclination for a little homework, then index funds are the place to be. But for everyone else, there are better ways to make money.

The problem with owning everything is that not every stock is worth owning, Cramer explained. Back when he was growing up, dividend paying stocks like Merck  (MRK) - Get Report made millions for individual investors who reinvested those dividends year after year. But during that same time, there were also plenty of high-flying stocks that crashed and burned. Knowing the difference between these two types of stocks is the difference between gambling and investing.

So what's worth owning today? Merck is still around, and still pays terrific dividends. In fact, there are dozens of high-paying dividend stocks in the S&P 500. There are also momentum stocks, like those Cathie Wood of ARK Invest is known to prefer. As Cramer outlined last night, there are also quality IPOs and SPACs, if you do your homework.

TST Recommends

Over the years, Cramer's identified stocks like Facebook  (FB) - Get Report, Paychex  (PAYX) - Get Report, Shopify  (SHOP) - Get Report and Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report on Mad Money. All of these stocks have seen huge gains and all of them were hiding in plain sight. With a little time and research, investors can find winners just like these.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in FB, NVDA.

Didi Chuxing Lead
IPOs

Chinese Ride-Hailing Giant Didi Prices IPO at $14 a Share: Reports

Moderna Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Moderna, BSquare, Exela

European Markets Set for Mixed Opening, Wall Street Futures Under Pressure
MARKETS

Stocks Close Higher With S&P 500 Rising for Fourth Day

Revenue Growth Proving Skeptics Wrong Says 2U CEO
INVESTING

2U Surges on edX Acquisition, Analysts' Support

PetIQ IPO Is One to Bark About, and Millennials Are Playing a Big Part, CEO Cord Christensen Says
VIDEO

BARK, Housing Stocks, the Banks: Your Happy Hour Watchlist 6/29/21

SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk (seen in January last year) joined Clubhouse on Monday, the same day stock rocketed by 30 per cent on Friday's closing price. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Musk's Starlink Will Need Up to $30 Billion in Funding

General Motors Lead
INVESTING

General Motors Recalls More Than 380,000 SUVs for Suspension Issue

Consortium Of Facebook, Chinese Companies Pulls Out Of Bid To Build Undersea Internet Cable Between Hong Kong And US, Citing Washington's Concerns
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: FTC Still Might Challenge Facebook