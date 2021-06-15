Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Chevron, Exxon Mobil

Jim Cramer says ahead of the Fed meeting that oil price hikes are likely temporary, yet he's still a fan of some energy stocks.

The market is betting that crude oil will keep heading higher, forcing the Federal Reserve to take action, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. But, unlike the market, Cramer is betting there will be little change in the Fed's language when it speaks tomorrow.

There's nothing wrong with the market being led by oil, as long as the rest of the industrials are following close behind. In this case, oil stands alone, and is moving higher not because of rising demand, but because of lower supply.

Many oil wells were shut in as the economy slowed during the pandemic and still have yet to return. As prices continue to rise, production will eventually return to normal levels, Cramer said, making the current rise in crude prices temporary.

Cramer said he's still a fan of oil, however, recommending stocks like Chevron (CVX) - Get Report, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Get Report and most recently, Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report, after the company's recent board changes.

Executive Decision: Akamai Technologies

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Tom Leighton, co-founder and CEO of Akamai Technologies (AKAM) - Get Report, the content delivery network with shares up 25% since early March.

Leighton said that while content delivery continues to grow on the heels of streaming media service, Akamai's security services are among the fastest growing. Security now accounts for 29% of Akamai's sales.

The security model that most enterprises are using for their digital world must change, Leighton said. In the physical world, one key doesn't get you into every building, office and file cabinet, he said, yet in the digital world, that's exactly what one username and password can provide. Akamai offers systems that ensure that users only have access to what they need access to and they help keep everyone's keys secure.

When asked about the many recent cyber attacks, Leighton noted that the government can help a lot by setting standards and protocols for handling ransomware, ensuring that information can be shared quickly and increase the likelihood the bad guys will be caught.

Leighton also commented on the recent service outage at rival Fastly (FSLY) - Get Report. He said Akamai had a similar outage back in 2004. They learned the hard way that while you can roll out updates to all of your customers in milliseconds, it's never a good idea. The market demands a lot more in reliability, he said, and that means rolling out changes slowly.

Executive Decision: Twilio

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also checked in with Jeff Lawson, chairman and CEO of Twilio (TWLO) - Get Report, the messaging service with shares up 65% over the past year.

Twilio has recently become a key member in the COVAX Initiative, an organization that aims to help over one billion people around the globe get their COVID vaccines. Lawson said while it's critically important to get vaccines to people, it's also important to get people to those vaccines. Every day, Twilio's messaging is helping people find locations, remind them of appointments and coordinate their follow-up care.

Turning to their business, Lawson noted that businesses need to customize experiences and tailor them to the needs of their customers. That's why Twilio is rolling out new services, like segments, which allows companies to communicate across multiple channels and ensure that customers get exactly what they need as efficiently as possible.

Lawson also commented on the importance of trust. He said consumers don't want companies to share their information with others, which means they need to use the data they already have to create all-new ways to engage.

No one wants to call a call center anymore, Lawson added, which is why most companies are adding email, phone, text and chat so customers can engage no matter where they are.

