Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Toll Brothers, Lennar

Jim Cramer says once the rebalancing of America's workforce is complete, there just might be a return to normal without intervention.

Sometimes, good news is actually good news, and if you overthink it, you're going to miss out. That was Jim Cramer's lesson for his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. Every day, we get another piece extraordinary economic news, only to be told how it is a harbinger of bad things to come.

Case in point: today's headlines that new home prices are hitting record highs, which, of course, is a bad thing.

But Cramer said he takes his cues from home builder Toll Brothers (TOL) - Get Report, who noted that over the past decade, America built six million fewer homes than it did the decade before, despite having a growing population. According to Toll, it's possible that the housing boom in our country is only just getting started and it may take years to reach equilibrium.

Toll Brothers isn't alone, rival Lennar (LEN) - Get Report told investors on its conference call that the current pace of new home construction can't overcome the deficit we've created over the past decade.

Is it prudent to combat rising home prices by raising interest rates, crushing demand and prolonging the home shortage, all while putting people out of work? Or wouldn't it be better to give it time and allow the market to satisfy the demand of 73 millennials needing their first homes?

Cramer reminded viewers that 2021 is nothing like 2006. In 2006, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates 17 times in quick succession in an effort to cool the housing market. This, rather than fix the real problem -- loose lending standards. In today's market, however, there are no ninja-loans and no no-documentation loans. In fact, banks and consumers alike a stronger than they've been in years.

Finally, let's not forget about COVID, which has untethered millions of workers from their office desks and allowed them to work from the country and in areas like Boise, Idaho and Austin, Texas. Once the rebalancing of America's workforce is complete, there just might be a return to normal without intervention.

Playing AppLovin for a Win

Investors looking for a fast-growing gaming stock should take a look at the recently-public AppLovin (APP) - Get Report, Cramer told viewers. In fact, this may be the greatest little stock you've never heard of.

AppLovin came public earlier this year to little fanfare. The company began as a provider of software development tools, but soon evolved into in-house game development and now boasts a portfolio of over 200 titles, most of them mobile games you can play on the go.

Cramer said AppLovin's game portfolio would be impressive on its own, but the company also has a trove of valuable data it compiles from all of its customers, which helped it achieve a 73% compound annual growth rate between 2018 and 2020. AppLovin forecasts 80% growth in 2021.

Shares of AppLovin trade at nine times sales, which seems pricey until you compare it to rivals like Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report at 16 times sales and Unity Software (U) - Get Report at 24 times sales with a lower growth rate. That's why Cramer said AppLovin is a great business that's worth buying.

