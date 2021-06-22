Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Apple, Ford, Costco

Jim Cramer says it's about time investors got a break. Here's his list of stocks to help you make money the easier way.

There are two ways to make money on Wall Street. There's the easy way and there's the hard way. But Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday that the easy money is always the best kind of gain. And in a market that's prevailed against interest rates, Bitcoin, the meme stocks, and shortages of just about everything, don't we all deserve a little easy money?

The easiest way to make money is to buy what you know, stocks you don't have to think about, or worse, stay up at night worrying about. Cramer offered up a list of five "buy what you know" stocks.

First up was Ford Motor (F) - Get Report, the automaker with a great lineup of new vehicles. As the semiconductor shortage subsides and Ford's Lightning electric F-150 pickup starts rolling off the lot, it'll be hard not to make money with Ford.

Next was Costco (COST) - Get Report, the big box retailer where you'll always buy more than you need, pandemic or no pandemic.

Another stock to consider is American Eagle Outfitters, now known as just AEO (AEO) - Get Report. Here's a retailer with 26 consecutive quarters of growth.

Rounding out the list were two perennial favorites, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report. Cramer called each of these companies truly special and more than worthy of your investment dollars.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL, AMZN, COST.