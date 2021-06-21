Cramer's Mad Money Recap: American Express, UPS, Honeywell

Jim Cramer says buyers have all but forgotten the Fed, and are hunting for bargains ahead of the Russell 2000 rebalancing.

The artificial forces that drove the market lower last week seem to have disappeared this week, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Traders have all but forgotten about inflation and the Fed, Cramer said, and that means tomorrow's session is likely to continue today's rally.

What's changed between Friday and today? Only the attitude of the buyers. Last week, traders loathed the Fed's comments on inflation, but today they've come to terms with the fact that even with a little inflation, things are still looking pretty good for our economy.

That means there are still a lot of bargains to be had, especially on Friday, when the Russell 2000 index will rebalance, creating lots of opportunities. This Friday, like last Friday, will be your chance to buy some great companies, like UPS (UPS) - Get Report which just reported strong earnings.

Investors can also circle back to American Express (AXP) - Get Report, which also told us things were great last week. Cramer also endorsed companies like Honeywell (HON) - Get Report and Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Get Report.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in UPS, HON.