Cramer's Mad Money Recap: FAANG, Microsoft, PayPal

Jim Cramer looks at the aftermath of the Federal Reserve call, and says he sees opportunity in select tech stocks, homebuilders and fintech.

The buyers and sellers have spoken, and they believe Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell is getting tough on inflation, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. That means the hyper-inflation theme is now off the table, where it should have been all along.

As Cramer noted Wednesday, the only thing surprising about the Fed news was that so many people were surprised by it. Powell has made no secret that he's not afraid of a little inflation, especially if it allows the economy to recover, jobs to be created and new businesses to be formed.

And even though Powell doesn't plan to raise rates anytime soon, money managers have already dusted off their interest-rate playbooks and started selling the industrials and the commodities, with Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report off 3.5% and FreeportMcMoRan (FCX) - Get Report falling 5.1%. Even oil reversed course, with WTI Crude down 1.5%.

There are still plenty of stocks left to buy however. Cramer endorsed FAANG, (his acronym for Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report) along with Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report. He called out Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, which rose 4.7%, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report, which rallied 5.5%, as two great stocks to own. Outside of tech, Cramer said the home builders are still going strong. And while he'd avoid the financials, financial tech, like Square (SQ) - Get Report and PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report have become favorites.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in FB, AMZN, AAPL, NFLX, GOOGL, MSFT, NVDA, AMD.