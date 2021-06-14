Cramer's Mad Money Recap: FAANG, Microsoft, PayPal

Jim Cramer says investors should think of this market as a supermarket, where smart stock shoppers can pick from among the best values available.

Investors can expect more days like today, days where some stocks are red hot while others are dropping like a stone, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday.

Until we hear what the Federal Reserve has planned on Wednesday, Cramer said investors are likely to continue dumping the industrials and the banks in favor of the secular growth names.

The stock market is indeed a market, after all, one made up of thousands of different stocks. That means it rarely trades as a single entity, Cramer reminded viewers. But before you pass the "buy" button on your favorite growth stock, Cramer reminded viewers that not all growth is the same.

Down one shopping aisle are what Cramer dubbed the senior growth stocks, tried-and-true names like FAANG (Cramer's acronym for Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report), along with Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, Adobe Systems (ADBE) - Get Report, Square (SQ) - Get Report and PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report. On another aisle in this market are the junior growth names like Twillio (TWLO) - Get Report, Roku (ROKU) - Get Report, Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report and DocuSign (DOCU) - Get Report. Cramer remains a believer in the senior names, but felt the junior names may be risky.

Likewise, Cramer said he's not willing to give up on growth with steelmakers, miners and oil. That's because even if the U.S. taps the brakes on interest rates, which he doesn't think will happen, the rest of the world still has a lot of growth ahead in the coming months.

In Cramer's view, the Fed is willing to sacrifice a little inflation if it means creating jobs and putting more people to work. That's a recipe for lots of sectors to continue their rally to new record highs.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in FB, AMZN, AAPL, NFLX, GOOGL MSFT, PYPL.