Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Markets vs. Inflation

Jim Cramer analyzes the latest inflation data and looks at why the stock markets are still bullish.

How can the stock markets be hitting new highs while we're seeing terrifying inflation numbers? Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday night that there's a simple answer. It's not a surprise when everyone knows what's coming and why. On the surface, 5% inflation might sound serious but if you look closely, most of that inflation is only transitory and will resolve itself over time.

The biggest source of inflation in Thursday's report was a 7.3% jump in the price of used cars and trucks. But with new car production slowed due to semiconductor shortages, it only makes sense that people are bidding up used vehicles. Once chip foundries can ramp up to meet demand, those prices will fall.

Then there are airline fares. Is anyone surprised that the price of a seat is going up while airlines slowly start returning their fleets to service?

In industry after industry, we see the same patterns. Grain prices are up until farmers can plant more crops. Restaurant demand is soaring after countless restaurants closed and supply chains were disrupted. And in the plastics industry, cold temperatures in Texas are only now allowing factories to return to normal operation. Cramer said only in freight do we see sustained inflation and that's because we need to pay our truck drivers more.

So while some may claim inflation is for real, Cramer told viewers the only inflation he sees is in the price of the the stocks being bid up by the WallStreetBets crowd that refuses to sell.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Executive Decision: PerkinElmer

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Prahlad Singh, president and CEO of the diagnostics and testing company PerkinElmer (PKI) - Get Report.

Singh explained that while their COVID testing business continues to exceed their exceptions, PerkinElmer is about more than just COVID. The company has made a dramatic pivot into life sciences, which now accounts for 75% of their business. Consumables and services is a big part of the company's recurring revenue streams that are building year after year.

PerkinElmer has also been active on the acquisition front, making five acquisitions over the past six months, all in the life sciences area. Singh noted that cell and gene therapies will be a major trend over the next decade.

China remains an important market for PerkinElmer, accounting for 25% of total sales. Singh noted that food quality, safety and testing has been challenged during the pandemic in China, but is now returning to normal levels.

Cramer reiterated that there are only a handful of life sciences companies worth owning, and PerkinElmer is one of them.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.