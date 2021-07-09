Cramer's Mad Money Recap: PepsiCo, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs

Jim Cramer says investors need to watch out for next week's economic data, COVID news and bank earnings. He's got your game plan.

What happens next week could cast a shadow on this entire earnings season, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday, as he unveiled his game plan for next week's action.

On Monday, Cramer will be watching for updates on the COVID delta variant and the latest tensions with China, either of which could send the markets lower.

Next, on Tuesday, we'll be met with the latest Consumer Price Index, which Cramer expects will reignite those worried about inflation. We'll also get earnings from PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report and Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report. All of these could be problematic depending on the commentary the companies provide.

Wednesday brings comments from Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell, which should throw cold water on the inflation thesis, as many commodity prices have begun to decline. On the earnings front, we'll hear from Well Fargo (WFC) - Get Report, Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report, Citigroup (C) - Get Report and BlackRock (BLK) - Get Report, along with Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report. Cramer said Delta in particular is hard to read given recent COVID surges.

Then on Thursday, we'll learn whether chip prices have peaked with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) . Cramer was bullish on UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get Report, which also reports.

Finally on Friday we'll get a read on local economies from First Horizon National (FHN) - Get Report and an update from Kansas City Southern (KSU) - Get Report on their merger progress.

Executive Decision: Synaptics

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Michael Hurlston, president and CEO of Synaptics (SYNA) - Get Report, the touch interface maker with shares up 419% over the past two years.

When asked about their recent success, Hurlston said one of the biggest improvements the company has made is diversifying its product portfolio to improve gross margins. Margins had historically been pegged at 38%, he said, but now are hovering near 55%.

Those improved margins have been driven by diversifying away from mobile products and into PCs and IoT devices. Mobile accounted for 63% of sales two years ago, but only accounts for 25% today. Meanwhile, IoT devices now make up 25% of sales.

Hurlston was also bullish on two recent acquisitions, which have added biometrics and fingerprint recognition to the product portfolio. Synaptics is now well positioned for the "hoteling" trend where employees share office space. Now one docking station can securely serve multiple employees.

How Stable is Tether Stablecoin?

Lots of people talk about the potential rewards of owning cryptocurrencies, but just about no one talks of the risks. That's why Cramer once again raised the red flag on Tether, a crypto asset known as a stablecoin.

Stablecoins are digital currencies that are, in theory, pegged to stable assets, like the U.S. dollar or gold. Stablecoins are supposed to be stable in value, thus making business transactions possible without the volatility of most other cryptocurrencies.

But as Cramer pointed out a few weeks ago, Tether could be a ticking time bomb. The company behind Tether supposedly has $60 billion in reserves, with about half of that value held in commercial paper. The problem? None of the largest traders in commercial paper have ever heard of Tether and the company provides no transparency into what, exactly, it owns.

Tether claims to be buying their commercial paper through intermediaries, but they're not saying which banks they're buying from. This is vitally important, Cramer explained, because commercial paper from China is very different than commercial paper from the U.S. or Canada.

Adding to the worries, another stable coin, TITAN, collapsed to zero in a matter of minutes. Cramer said TITAN is not the same as Tether, but it shows that if there's a run on Tether, it could have considerable risks to a number of asset classes.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in WFC.