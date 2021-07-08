Cramer's Mad Money Recap: COVID, China, Cybersecurity

Jim Cramer says this market is signaling worry over a lack of global leadership on COVID, plus concerns over China and cybersecurity threats.

America has one of the best vaccination programs in the world and we're still getting hammered by the Delta variant of COVID. Just imagine how bad the situation is in the rest of the world and you'll understand why investors are selling.

That was Jim Cramer's take on Thursday's action, as he told his Mad Money viewers that we're seeing a failure of global leadership when it comes to ending this pandemic.

On Wall Street, stocks finished broadly lower Thursday and Treasury bond yields tumbled to five-month lows as investors feared the the spread of new coronavirus infections could stall global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 259 points, or 0.75%, to 34,421, the S&P 500 declined 0.86% and the Nasdaq fell 0.72%.

At one point during the session the Dow was down 536 points, or 1.5%.

Cramer said some older viewers will remember that when it came to polio and small pox, vaccinations were mandatory. There were no politics, no debate. Everyone got a shot and these diseases were put to rest. But today, the FDA can't even explain why our COVID vaccines are still not fully approved and continue to operate under emergency use authorizations. These questions lead to skepticism and doubt and hesitation, Cramer said, and that's how the Delta variant has spread so quickly.

But investors aren't only fearing how politicians are handling COVID, they're also fretting how politicians are handling everything from big tech, to trade, to the railroads.

And it's not just America, Cramer said China is an equal opportunity wealth destroyer as it blocks mergers, destroys IPOs and flexes its might wherever possible.

Finally, Cramer said there are mounting fears over cybersecurity, another area where our elected officials could impose stiff penalties for not paying more attention to security and preventing attacks that hurt us all.

Executive Decision: Good Rx

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Doug Hirsch, co-founder and co-CEO of GoodRx (GDRX) - Get Report, the pharmacy saving app that's helping members save an average of $2,600 per year on their medication.

Hirsch explained that if the pandemic taught us anything it's that consumers don't like buying prescriptions by mail. That's what makes GoodRx so valuable, he said, patients get the best prices and can still pick up at their favorite pharmacies. He said some stores, like Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, have great prices on some items, but GoodRx gives customers the best price on thousands of medications every day.

Everyone wants patients to save money, including doctors and pharmacists, Hirsch added. That's why GoodRx continues to grow via word of mouth and referrals. The platform is the easiest way to save money and is a far better alternative than not taking medication you can't afford.

GoodRX is partnering with companies like DoorDash (DASH) - Get Report to help those in the gig economy stay healthy and have better access to affordable healthcare.

Executive Decision: Poshmark

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also spoke with Manish Chandra, chairman and CEO of Poshmark (POSH) - Get Report, the online apparel marketplace with over seven million active buyers.

Chandra said the post-pandemic purge is underway as millions of people sell their old work clothes and fashions for all-new looks. There's no better way to recycle those old garments, he said, than selling them on Poshmark. No one wants their cloths to end up in a landfill, which is why Poshmark is becoming a mainstay for millions of consumers.

Poshmark isn't just about the clothes however. Chandra said that they are also about community and the social component of what they do is also valuable. For the past two years, the company has been holding virtual parties, he said, but now, in-person parties among vaccinated people are beginning again and people are loving them.

When asked about their success, Chandra said Poshmark aims to keep things simple. The company takes 20% of the sale price and hasn't changed their partnership percentage in over 10 years.

