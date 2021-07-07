Cramer's Mad Money Recap: ExxonMobil, Chevron, GameStop, AMC

Jim Cramer urges investors to watch out for these seven themes that he says will point the way to stock gains for the rest of the year.

Can the biggest themes of the past six months serve as a guide for the next six months? Jim Cramer offered his Mad Money viewers a list of seven themes he said will lead stocks higher in the second half of the year.

The first big theme to watch is activist investors. After activists at Engine No. 1 secured three board seats at ExxonMobil (XOM) - Get Report, anything is now possible. Next, Cramer said to watch for the new hybrid workplace. Once thought as a temporary fad, working remote is now here to stay.

Third, investors need to keep an eye on China's new tone, which has far-reaching impacts on tariffs, trade, mergers and global politics. Fourth, keep the other eye on crude oil. As prices near $100 a barrel, Cramer said Chevron (CVX) - Get Report, Devon Energy (DVN) - Get Report and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Get Report only become more attractive.

The next big trend are overpriced IPOs. These deals keep on coming and eventually, they'll suck the air out of the market. So too will the next theme, rampant ransomware, which is increasingly affecting small and mid-size businesses.

Finally, Cramer said the meme stocks are a theme to watch, as the WallStreetBets crew continues to branch out beyond just GameStop (GME) - Get Report and AMC entertainment (AMC) - Get Report.

