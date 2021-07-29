Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Robinhood, Carrier Global

Jim Cramer says it sometimes pays to look past the flash and seek out the stock of solid, dependable companies we all need.

We spend a lot of time talking about the exciting companies, but it's often easier to make money with the boring ones, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. So while the markets were focused on today's IPO of Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Report and its 22 million clients, Cramer said he wants to celebrate companies like Carrier Global (CARR) - Get Report.

Carrier is not a sexy stock. The company trades at just six times earnings, not 25 times sales, like Robinhood. Carrier is not revolutionizing investing, it's simply a heating and air-conditioning company. So why then is Cramer excited?

Sometimes it pays to bet on the tortoise and not the hare, Cramer explained. You can make money by being solid, and that's exactly what Carrier provided after being spun off when United Technologies merged with Raytheon (RTX) - Get Report a few years ago.

Over on Real Money, Cramer says the biggest thing that happened today wasn't about Robinhood or the mega-cap tech companies, it was about the names we all depend on, like Carrier Global. Get the most from Cramer's investing ideas and market strategies.

That's why Cramer said he likes stocks like Agco (AGCO) - Get Report and Align Technology (ALGN) - Get Report, as these stocks make you consistent money over time while also letting you sleep at night.



That's not to say there's not a place for tech. Cramer remained a fan of FAANG, along with PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report, which both came under fire in Thursday's session.

Carrier Global shares rose 4.60% on Thursday to close at $53.94. Robinhood stock lost 8.37% in regular trade to end at %34.82.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.