Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Advanced Micro Devices, Google

Jim Cramer says this was a good day to celebrate owning the stock of the greatest companies.

Wednesday was a day to celebrate owning some of the best stocks around, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers. It was not a day to be contrarian and short them.

Love them or hate them, the short sellers are here to stay, Cramer explained. But for as exciting as it may be to take the other side of the trade, shorting a stock can be a dangerous game. Case in point: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report.

Back when Intel (INTC) - Get Report ruled the chip world, and AMD traded near $5, Cramer admitted he didn't give the company much thought. But when Lisa Su took over as CEO, Cramer did an about-face. Su transformed AMD into an engineering powerhouse that has largely left Intel years behind the curve, and shares have rallied to near $100 a share. With AMD likely to close on its Xilinx (XLNX) - Get Report acquisition by the end of this year, Cramer said AMD still has a long way to run.

The same applies to other stocks investors like to bet against. Many investors short shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report at their peril. Google is constantly improving every aspect of their operation, from YouTube to the cloud and beyond.

Then there's Boeing (BA) - Get Report. Between the 737Max grounding and continuing Dreamliner delays, it would seem like Boeing would be an easy win for the shorts. But China needs planes, lots of them, and there are only two companies that can provide them. That means shares of Boeing are also moving higher, troubles and all.

So the next time you're thinking about shorting a great company, think again, Cramer concluded, the chances you'll be right are slimmer than you might think.

Executive Decision: Wingstop

In his first "Executive Decision" segment of the night, Cramer spoke with Charlie Morrison, chairman and CEO of Wingstop (WING) - Get Report, the restaurant chain that just completed 17 consecutive years of positive same-store sale growth.

Morrison said Wingstop invested heavily into digital sales, even before the pandemic, which put it in a great position to weather that storm. During its most recent quarters, 65% of sales came from digital and that number is increasing every quarter. Wingstop is also moving beyond just chicken wings, Morrison added. The company is planning big promotions around tomorrow's "National Wing Day" that include chicken thighs as well.

Cramer was excited for Wingstop's plans to enter Manhattan. Morrison said that their first location will be opening within a few weeks and there are 25 locations planned by 2023, all of which will be company-owned. Wingstop is not stopping with New York, Morrison said. They are already a global brand that is growing quickly in Europe as well.

All of this growth comes at a time when chicken prices are up 60%. Morrison said he believes prices will stabilize in 2022, giving the company even more earnings power.

