Cramer's Mad Money Recap: GE, Apple, Starbucks, AMD

Jim Cramer says a negative viewpoint can wrongly drag down good stocks. A winning strategy is to do your homework and buy the best stocks on weakness.

Don't take your investing cues from the day-to-day action, Jim Cramer warned his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Every day, the market looks at stocks through a different prism, Cramer said, which is why you need to do your own homework and pick stocks that work for more than just today's news cycle.

The prism through which the market views the world plays an important role on valuations of stocks, Cramer explained. Monday, that prism was positive. Tuesday, it wasn't. Tomorrow? Who knows?

Viewed through the negative viewpoint of the CDC's new mask guidelines and warnings, even the greatest of earnings seemed ho-hum. That's why investors shrugged off great news from 3M (MMM) - Get Report, Raytheon Technologies (RTX) - Get Report and General Electric (GE) - Get Report. It's also how the results weren't good enough for shareholders of Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report or Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report.

With a negative prism, great becomes only good, and good is never seen as good enough. But Cramer reminded viewers that how the market sees stocks today doesn't change the underlying fundamentals or have any bearing on how the same result will be viewed tomorrow. That's why doing your own homework, making your own decisions, and buying on weakness like today has always proved to be a winning strategy.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL, AMD.