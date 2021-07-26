Cramer's Mad Money Recap: AMC, Apple, Walt Disney Co.

Jim Cramer explains why this tug of war in the the stock market is playing out daily and what investors need to watch out for.

When COVID finally burns itself out, you'll want to own the all of the stocks you'd be selling in the nightmare scenario, Jim Cramer advised his Mad Money viewers Monday, as he outlined the continuing duplicity of the stock market.

There doesn't seem to be much middle ground in the stock market at the moment. Investors are either preparing for the worst or anticipating a roaring bull market. That's how you can have stocks like Boeing (BA) - Get Report open sharply lower, only to end the day up 1.9%. In a "doom-or-boom" scenario, the winners can change by the hour.

So what's the nightmare scenario? Cramer said investors are worried about COVID variants, the pending debt ceiling debate in Congress, prolonged inflation and rising geopolitical tensions with China as the communist regime continues to lash out at its biggest companies.

On the flip side, optimistic investors are looking past the latest surge in COVID cases and onto what comes next. One way or another, the U.S. will reach herd immunity. When that occurs, things start looking up for a lot of companies and industries, especially as kids go back to school and many parents can finally get back to work.

That's why this tug-of-war in the market is playing out daily, Cramer concluded, because the stocks that work in the nightmare scenario and exactly the ones you'd sell in the other scenario.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.