Jim Cramer Says Market in ‘Digestion Phase,’ Watch D.R. Horton
Publish date:

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: AMC, Apple, Walt Disney Co.

Jim Cramer explains why this tug of war in the the stock market is playing out daily and what investors need to watch out for.
Author:

When COVID finally burns itself out, you'll want to own the all of the stocks you'd be selling in the nightmare scenario, Jim Cramer advised his Mad Money viewers Monday, as he outlined the continuing duplicity of the stock market.

There doesn't seem to be much middle ground in the stock market at the moment. Investors are either preparing for the worst or anticipating a roaring bull market. That's how you can have stocks like Boeing  (BA) - Get Report open sharply lower, only to end the day up 1.9%. In a "doom-or-boom" scenario, the winners can change by the hour.

Over on Real Money, Cramer looks at what's happening with AMC Entertainment.  (AMC) - Get Report, Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report and Walt Disney Co.  (DIS) - Get Report as they relate to COVID, herd immunity and a reversal of fortunes. Check out his investing analysis and trading strategies.

So what's the nightmare scenario? Cramer said investors are worried about COVID variants, the pending debt ceiling debate in Congress, prolonged inflation and rising geopolitical tensions with China as the communist regime continues to lash out at its biggest companies.

On the flip side, optimistic investors are looking past the latest surge in COVID cases and onto what comes next. One way or another, the U.S. will reach herd immunity. When that occurs, things start looking up for a lot of companies and industries, especially as kids go back to school and many parents can finally get back to work.

That's why this tug-of-war in the market is playing out daily, Cramer concluded, because the stocks that work in the nightmare scenario and exactly the ones you'd sell in the other scenario.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.

