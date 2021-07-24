Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Tesla, Apple, Google

Jim Cramer says quarterly reports will come in hot and heavy next week, so investors should monitor earnings calls to make informed decisions.

Get ready to be overwhelmed with earnings next week, Jim Cramer warned his Mad Money viewers Friday. The earnings will be coming in hot, he said, which means investors need to focus on just a few stocks and use the conference calls to make informed decisions. There is no room for error during the heart of earnings season.

Cramer's game plan for next week starts on Monday with Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, and Cramer urged viewers to listen to the call before buying.

Tuesday is technology day, when Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report will all be reporting. Cramer expects strong results from all of them, but noted that the expectations for Microsoft may cause the stock to dip after it reports.

Next, on Wednesday, we'll hear from Boeing (BA) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Ford (F) - Get Report and McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report, among many others. Cramer was bullish on all of these stocks as well, but said Boeing will get worse before it gets better.

Thursday brings earnings from three more Cramer favorites, MasterCard (MA) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and Twilio (TWLO) - Get Report.

Finally, on Friday we'll hear from ExxonMobil (XOM) - Get Report and Chevron (CVX) - Get Report, two oils which Cramer had previously deemed uninvestable, but have since gotten religion regarding climate change thanks to activist pressures. Cramer also said he'd be a buyer of Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report as infrastructure spending continues to work its way through Congress.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Cramer Does His Homework

In his "Homework" segment, Cramer followed up on a stock that stumped him during an earlier show. He said that Monday.com MNDY, a recent IPO, saw a remarkable run after entering the market last month, but has since fallen out of favor. The recent weakness is your chance to buy, however, as long as you're buying for speculation only.

Monday.com is a software-as-a-service platform that provides tools for developers to build and market their applications. Revenues are growing at 85%, but sales costs have sometimes exceeded those revenues. Cramer was also not a fan of Monday.com's sky-high valuation of 24 times sales.

Another potential red flag, despite having 44 million shares outstanding, the company only sold four million in its IPO. When the lockup period expires in December, Cramer expects more shares will hit the market at lower prices.

Am I Diversified?

In the "Am I Diversified" segment, Cramer spoke with callers and responded to tweets sent via Twitter to @JimCramer to see if investors' portfolios have what it takes for today's markets. The first portfolio included Alphabet, Microsoft, Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report, Republic Services (RSG) - Get Report and Danaher (DHR) - Get Report. Cramer said this portfolio has too much tech and needed a healthcare company like AbbVie (ABBV) - Get Report to replace Microsoft.

The second portfolio's top holdings included Boeing, Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report, Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report, Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report and Kraft-Heinz (KHC) - Get Report. Cramer suggested selling Kraft and adding Advanced Micro Devices to properly be diversified.

The third portfolio had InMode (INMD) - Get Report, Mercado Libre (MELI) - Get Report, Microsoft, GrowGeneration (GRWG) - Get Report and International Paper (IP) - Get Report as its top five stocks. Cramer said he liked this portfolio, which was properly diversified.

The fourth portfolio's top stocks were Microsoft, Apple, Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) - Get Report and Chevron. Cramer once again advised selling Microsoft in favor of healthcare, this time with health plan provider Centene (CNC) - Get Report.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Executive Decision: Ree Automotive

In his "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Daniel Barel, co-founder and CEO of Ree Automotive (REE) , the EV-platform maker that just completed its merger with a SPAC and began trading today.

Barel explained that Ree is not an EV automaker, it manufactures a unique, modular EV platform that can be used inside a whole host of different vehicles. The platform comes in multiple sizes with various battery packs that are perfect for manual or autonomous systems.

When asked what makes Ree's platform better, Barel noted that their low center of gravity provides more space, making them perfect for trucks. Using Ree, truck makers can have 36% more volume per vehicle. The platform's different dimensions means a single platform can be used for big and small vehicles and everything in between.

Barel said Ree is 15 years ahead of the curve when compared to traditional automakers that are focused on bespoke vehicles with individual platforms.

What's on the Menu

In his No-Huddle Offense segment, Cramer said there's a big shift afoot in the quick-serve restaurant space. Three companies have emerged from the pandemic stronger than they went in, and what they all have in common is scale.

The "last man standing" principle is clearly at work when it comes to Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Get Report and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report, all of which had the scale to adapt their businesses when so many smaller players simply failed.

That's how shares of Starbucks are up 63% over the past year and how Domino's has delivered 253% gains over the past five years. These restaurant chains never stop innovating and adapting to their customers' needs and they have the earnings to prove it.

Lightning Round

Here's what Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Friday evening:

ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM: "I think this stock is overdone. Why not buy Union Pacific (UNP) - Get Report instead?"

The Lion Electric Company LEV: "I think you need a basket of EV stocks, but I do like this stock, along with Magna International (MGA) - Get Report."

Workhorse Group (WKHS) - Get Report: "No, Workhorse is a show horse. We want real horses. Go buy Ford Motor."

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL, GOOGL, MSFT, FB, DIS, ABBV.