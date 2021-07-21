Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Netflix, AMC, Amazon

Cramer says worry less about growth stocks and valuations. Instead, focus on companies that are doing everything right.

If you find yourself debating whether Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report is still a growth stock or whether AMC Entertainment's (AMC) - Get Report valuation is justified, you're missing the point, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. There are plenty of companies that are doing everything right, and rewarding shareholders in the process.

There was much debate today as to whether Netflix's growth still warrants making it the "N" in FAANG. But Cramer said when you find yourself debating growth rates, the debate is usually over. Likewise with those still speculating on the perfect valuation for AMC Entertainment. AMC was only kept alive by selling stock at inflated prices to the Reddit crowd. That makes speculating on AMC a zero-sum game.

FAANG is Cramer's acronym for Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Netflix, and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report.

Cramer told viewers that rather than getting caught up in these distractions, they'd be far better off focusing on companies doing everything right. Companies like Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report, which soared 11.5% Wednesday on sales that rose 10.5%.

How is Chipotle still hitting it out of the park? Culture. Cramer said Chipotle's customer-centric innovation has turned it into a digital lifestyle, with pickup, delivery and drive-through options for great food that customers love.

Chipotle is still a growth story, with the ability to double its store count in the U.S. That's why it's still worth owning.

