Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Chipotle, Carnival, Wells Fargo

Between stellar earnings and economic reopening potential, these are the stocks to fuel more up days for the markets, says Jim Cramer.

Does Tuesday's rally have staying power? That depends on the companies reporting their sales and earnings, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers. And so far, things are looking up.

When a company delivers surprise earnings to the upside, it's mighty hard to keep that stock down, Cramer told viewers, even when millions of anti-vaxxers are hijacking our economic recovery. That's why shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report surged today, and why strong earnings at HCA Healthcare (HCA) - Get Report sent the entire healthcare group higher, including Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) - Get Report, Medtronic (MDT) - Get Report and Abbvie (ABBV) - Get Report.

Other winners included Carnival Corp. (CCL) - Get Report, which is finally getting its ships back to sea. In the financial sector, Cramer said he still likes Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report, the most improved bank, along with Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report, another strong earnings winner.

When it comes to the back-to-school shopping season, you can't go wrong with Target (TGT) - Get Report or Costco (COST) - Get Report, Cramer said, and with home buying still strong, both Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Report and RH (RH) - Get Report remain great picks as well.

Finally, Cramer said the chip shortage at the automakers may finally be lifting, which is great news for both Ford Motor (F) - Get Report and General Motors (GM) - Get Report.

Executive Decision: Qualtrics International

In his "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Zig Serafin, CEO, and Ryan Smith, founder and executive chair, of Qualtrics International (XM) - Get Report, the experience management platform that just posted a stellar "beat and raise" quarterly result.

Serafin said that Qualtrics has never been more relevant or impactful with their customers than it is right now. That's how the company is on track to surpass $1 billion in revenue for 2021. Qualtrics helps customers like Urban Outfitters (URBN) - Get Report truly understand their customers, both in store and online, across all of their many brands.

Smith added that Qualtrics isn't just for customer experiences. There is a great employee reshuffling underway thanks to the pandemic which requires companies to understand the "hearts and minds" of their employees and design programs to keep them happy and engaged. Companies who iterate and constantly improve are the ones who win in today's marketplace.

Cramer said the stock of Qualtrics is very inexpensive versus its peers.

Executive Decision: Bed Bath & Beyond

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer went on location to speak with Mark Tritton, president and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report, the home goods retailer that's reinventing itself for 21st century retail.

Tritton said Bed Bath's new, remodeled stores ditch the warehouse vibe in favor of a smaller, more personal shopping experience. Stores have less floor space, fewer SKUs and more brand partnerships, along with more private label offerings.

Bed Bath is also embracing an omnichannel future, meeting customers no matter where they like to shop. The company's app allows for everything from self-checkout to gift registry. Speaking on registry, Tritton noted that Bed Bath is number two in registry, only behind Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report.

When asked about the upcoming back-to-school season, Tritton said Bed Bath & Beyond is ready with great products and easy shopping experiences to make getting back to school as pain-free as possible.

Tritton closed by saying that the iconic Bed Bath & Beyond coupons in your mailbox will continue, but they are also evolving new digital coupons as well. Look for more ideas and innovations from the company in the coming months.

