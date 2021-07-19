Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Speculation, COVID, Meme Stocks

Jim Cramer says the declines won't stop until all of the speculators get blown out. Unfortunately, there's still a lot of speculation out there.

Monday's selloff was all about the end of euphoria, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers. Too much speculation, too little stability and a raging COVID variant all contributed to the most speculative parts of the market getting hit the hardest.

Cramer had a long list of factors that continue to weigh on stocks, not the least of which was the continued flood of new IPOs and SPACs that require money managers to sell old stocks in order to make room for new ones. There are no less than 19 deals slated for this week alone, and with 638 so far this year, 19 more is the last things we need.

Another factor sending stocks lower is the stream of "meme-a-day" stocks that are pumping up small-cap names, only to send them sharply lower the following day. Even cryptocurrency is shaky as speculators realize that Bitcoin can fall just as fast as it rises.

Other items on the decline include oil prices, where increased OPEC supply aims to put a cap on future gains. Investors are also shunning stocks with high price-to-sales ratios, preferring those with actual earnings instead.

These declines won't stop until all of the speculators get blown out, Cramer concluded. Unfortunately, there's a lot of speculation that still remains.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.