Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Why Stocks Are Going Down

Jim Cramer says it's not so much about the economy as it is the simple rules of supply and demand. There's not enough cash to buy everything.

There are a lot of theories on why stocks are going down, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday, but there's only one theory that's correct. As he noted on last night's show, too often investors can't see the forest for the trees instead focusing on the economy rather than the fundamentals of supply and demand.

For example, many investors are taking their cue from the bond markets, which are far bigger than stocks. They have all sorts of theories as to why bond yields are plunging.

Is it because our rates are better than the rest of the world? Is it because Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell is right and inflation is only transitory? Or is it because we're about to see a slowdown in our economy?

Cramer said while he does believe that Powell is correct and inflation is transitory, none of these reasons really explain the action in bonds or in the stock market. What does explain the action, however, is supply and demand.

For months now, the markets have been flooded with new offerings in the form of of IPOs and SPACs, and the market has increasingly struggled to absorb them all. Eventually, as it always does, supply outstrips demand and prices plunge, just as they are now. There's simply not enough cash to buy everything.

So while everyone has their theories, the truth is that employment is strong and inflation is waning. But when it comes to IPOs, the cycle has simply run its course.

