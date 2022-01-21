Skip to main content
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
What This Technical Analyst Is Watching Amid Market Selloff
What This Technical Analyst Is Watching Amid Market Selloff

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 1/20: Market Bottom Checklist

Jim Cramer says by his calculations, we aren't quite at the market bottom, but his checklist shows we're closer than ever. Here's why.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After a brutal meltdown in the stock market today, are we finally nearing a bottom? Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday that the only way to know for sure is to consult his "market bottom checklist, which he last revisited on Jan. 6. Back then, Cramer saw only two items on his checklist that signaled a bottom was getting closer.

After Thursday's selloff, is there is a large amount of negativity amongst investors? Yes. Are the big institutional investors getting clobbered? You bet. Is sidelined money ready to be invested once the bottom is at hand? Yep.

All told, Cramer's list had seven of 10 items now checked. He said according to most indicators, the markets aren't quite in oversold territory and there are still many analysts that haven't started downgrading their favorite stocks. Cramer was also not yet convinced there are enough good earnings this quarter to offset the declines.

But with many more boxes checked than we had just two weeks ago, the bottom is looking a lot closer. We still have more work to do, but investors should keep their shopping lists at the ready.

TheStreet Recommends

To sign up for TheStreet's free Daily Booyah! newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.

McDonald's Thailand Lead
INVESTING
MCDBYND

Pork Ice Cream? It's Coming To Some McDonalds' Not Near You

The PowerShares QQQ, New High Last Week, While Diamonds and Spiders Face Downgrades
INVESTING
QQQ

Nasdaq Hits Correction Territory: Now What?

Netflix Lead
MARKETS
NFLXDISAAPL

Netflix Stock Plunges As Soft Subscriber Outlook Clouds Q4 Earnings

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
OEXNFLXF

Stock Market Today-1/20: Tech Extends Slump In Late-Session Wall Street Selloff

bubble sh
INVESTING

Stocks, Bonds, Real Estate in a Bubble, Says Investor Grantham

house dad kid home sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Housing Inflation Taking Bigger Chunk Out of Consumer Budgets

Vishal Garg Lead
INVESTING
ZM

Better.com CEO Back to Work After Mass Zoom Firings; Experts Aren't Surprised

Luminar Technologies Lead
INVESTING
LAZRDDAIF

Self-Driving Sensor Maker Luminar Partners with Mercedes-Benz