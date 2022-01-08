Cramer's Mad Money Recap 1/7: Dell, BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Skip to main content
3 Stocks to Watch This Month
Jim Cramer says it's easier to buy the stock of companies that are really making money that to buy the stock of companies that only dream of making money.
Earnings will be front and center when investors return for next week's trading, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. And it's a whole lot easier to buy the stock of companies that are making money versus those that only dream about making money.

Cramer's gameplay for next week starts on Monday by looking at the fallout from Omicron, as the magnitude of this most recent Covid wave will impact all of the travel and leisure stocks. Monday also begins the week-long JP Morgan Chase Healthcare Conference, the annual event that Cramer said is a "must-follow" for investors.

Next, on Tuesday, we'll get earnings from grocer Albertson's  (ACI) - Get Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A Report, and Cramer is expecting good news. He was also bullish about Dell's  (DELL) - Get Dell Technologies Inc Class C Report investor presentation, which promises to also be terrific.

On Wednesday, we'll hear how rising mortgage rates are affecting home builder KB Home  (KBH) - Get KB Home Report.

Then on Thursday, Delta Air Lines  (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report will update us on Omicron. Cramer said it's not important what the state of travel is today, but what it could look like over the next six months.

Friday begins earnings for the financials, and with interest rates on the rise, the news should be good for Wells Fargo  (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report, BlackRock  (BLK) - Get BlackRock, Inc. Report, Citigroup  (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report and JPMorgan Chase & Co.  (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. Report.

