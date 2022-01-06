Cramer's Mad Money Recap 1/6: Waiting for the Market to Bottom

Jim Cramer says we haven't seen the signs that mark the bottom of this downtrend, so be prepared for more losses and for selective buying opportunities.

We're all waiting for the stock market to bottom, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. But unfortunately, we're not there yet and there's likely more pain ahead for investors.

How do you know when the bottom is for real? Cramer turned to a checklist he's been using for years to make the call. The first thing the market needs is a large level of negativity, but so far, we haven't seen a lot of that. There is still too much confidence and optimism, and too many people still buying. That last fact can be confirmed by the second item on Cramer's list, is the market oversold? So far, it isn't.

The next thing we need to see for a true bottom are the analysts throwing in the towel and the big money managers getting clobbered. To date, we've seen a few price target cuts, but few actual downgrades. As for fund managers, only ARK Innovation's Cathie Wood seems to be getting truly clobbered.

Other items on Cramer's list included the notion of systemic risk, which we don't have, and a stop to the flood of new IPOs, which we partially have. Cramer noted that it's too soon for earnings to save us, so we don't have that checkmark yet either.

Rounding out the list was mixed a bag. Money on the sidelines hasn't arrived to prop up ailing stocks, so no checkmark there. There is one thing that could stem the negativity, and that's Omicron, but it will be weeks before we see any uptick there.

Finally, Cramer noted that while the government isn't standing in the market's way, there's nothing they can really do to help either.

Tallying up the list, Cramer saw only two or three checkmarks, which is enough to start nibbling, but not enough to declare the bottom is indeed at hand.

