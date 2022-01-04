Cramer's Mad Money Recap 1/3: Tesla, Apple, Nvidia

Despite the pandemic, supply-chain woes and rising inflation, things still went right last year for many smart investors.

Sometimes, things can and do go right, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Monday. That's why when it comes to investing, you have to suspend your short-term skepticism to make long-term money.

The phrase "hope springs eternal" is often viewed in a negative light, but last year, despite a pandemic, supply chain woes and rising inflation, the S&P 500 still managed to rally over 27%. So while you might think only idiots believe good things can happen, Cramer said it's better to be an idiot who makes money than a genius who misses out.

Case in point: Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, the electric car maker that the naysayers have assured us will never make cars at scale and certainly won't be able to do it profitably. Yet, as we heard Monday, Tesla announced that it made and sold almost one million cars last year, and made money doing it. Tesla shares rallied 13.5% Monday, yet many analysts still value the company on a cost-per-unit metric instead of looking at the company's true value.

Tesla is by no means an outlier. Those genius investors told us that Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report could never make money on vaccines, that Apple's (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report best days were behind them, and that housing couldn't flourish with rising interest rates. Yet the stock's of Apple, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report, Home Depot (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. Report, Toll Brothers (TOL) - Get Toll Brothers, Inc. Report and Lennar (LEN) - Get Lennar Corporation Class A Report all saw terrific gains in 2021.

This time, things really can be different, Cramer concluded, but only for those who can ignore the skeptics and focus on what really matters -- making money.

