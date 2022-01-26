Skip to main content
FOMC Preview: What to Watch From Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell
FOMC Preview: What to Watch From Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 1/26: Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, IBM

Jim Cramer says investors need to protect themselves in a market where the Fed is no longer their friend.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It's getting pretty nutty out there, Jim Cramer admitted to his Mad Money viewers Wednesday, following yet another midday market reversal that included a wild, 900-point swing from peak to trough.

When the Federal Reserve tightens, it's always bearish for stocks, Cramer said, but that just means there are fewer opportunities out there. You just have to know where to look.

For all those bears out there, Cramer reassured viewers that Fed chair Jay Powell is a smart guy, and has no intention of wrecking the economy just to tamp down inflation. If you're investing in real companies with real earnings, you'll do just fine as interest rates rise, just as you always have.

But, Cramer reiterated, if you're invested in IPOs, SPACs or companies with no earnings to speak up, you must use any strength to sell as soon as possible. The Fed is not your friend if you own SPACs.

TheStreet Recommends

As for the rest of us, Cramer's earnings scorecard looked terrific, with 13 upside surprises compared to just four downside surprises. He said companies likes Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson Report, American Express  (AXP) - Get American Express Company Report, IBM  (IBM) - Get International Business Machines Corporation Report, Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, Verizon  (VZ) - Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report, 3M  (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report and Wells Fargo  (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report are great to own. He would avoid Boeing  (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report, General Electric  (GE) - Get General Electric Company Report, Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report and JPMorgan Chase  (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. Report, at least for the short-term.

Sell the junk and buy real earnings, Cramer concluded. That's the way to protect yourself in a market where the Fed is no longer your friend.

To sign up for TheStreet's free Daily Booyah! newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.

Bentley's Electric Models Lead
INVESTING

Bentley Lays Out RoadMap for Complete EV Adoption By 2030

GM Unveils New Cruze Hatchback, Disccusses Bolt EV at Car Show
INVESTING
GMFTSLA

GM Could Very Soon Pull The Plug On Its Tesla Killer

Starbucks Might Be as Amazing as Bitcoin!
INVESTING
AMZNTSLASBUX

Goldman Sachs: More Stock Declines Mean Buying Opportunity

Baya Starbucks Lead
INVESTING
SBUXKOPEP

Starbucks Tries a New Drink Line: Can It Take Down a Monster?

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
INVESTING
MSFT

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sees "Generational Shift" in Economy, Society

Amazon Warehouse Employees' Message to Jeff Bezos -- We Are Not Robots
INVESTING
AMZN

Amazon Won't Pay (Most) Workers to Quit Anymore

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street Trader
MARKETS
OEXMSFTBA

Stock Market Today - 1/26: Dow Closes Lower As Fed Plans March Rate Hikes; Nasdaq Books Small Gain

ACCO Brands Lead
INVESTING
ACCO

Here’s a Stock to Trade and to Hold