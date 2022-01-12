Cramer's Mad Money Recap 1/11: Amazon, Apple, Nvidia

Jim Cramer says whether things are going right or wrong, discerning investors can always find great names to buy on weakness.

Sometimes, there's just too much good news to ignore, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Tuesday was one of those days, with bond yields finally headed in the right direction and Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell making thoughtful comments on Capitol Hill.

The stock market is often controlled by the bond market, with computerized trading programmed to instantly buy the entire S&P 500 index anytime bonds move in the right direction. But we, as individual traders, can afford to be more discerning and not treat stocks as a single commodity.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report received a terrific upgrade Tuesday, continuing its reign as a leader in e-commerce and the cloud. Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report also saw a nice bounce in Tuesday's session. There is also a lot of positive news coming out of the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference this week. Cramer called out Zoetis (ZTS) - Get Zoetis, Inc. Class A Report as one of his favorites.

Then there are the semiconductor stocks of Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report, both of which continue to rally despite the recent weakness in tech.

Cramer said even beleaguered Boeing BA is proving to be not as bad as many investors feared. All of these names can be bought into weakness, he said.

