4 Stocks to Watch Amid Russia Invasion of Ukraine: Technical Analyst
Cramer's Mad Money Recap 2/24: Volatile Markets, Vigilant Investors

Jim Cramer says he's optimistic for the U.S. economy and encourages investors to be on the lookout for buying opportunities.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Now that the big, bad event has finally arrived, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday, he's looking to be opportunistic and do some buying, because panic is never an investing strategy.

Today's events in Ukraine were horrific, Cramer told viewers, but they unfolded exactly how we expected, which is why the markets were able to rally by the close. What remains to be seen now is what comes next.

Cramer reiterated that over the short-term, our domestic war on inflation is the bigger challenge for investors. That's because the longer the Federal Reserve waits to act, the more forcefully it will have to do so, which could throw our economy into recession.

Cramer remained optimistic however, saying that even if we do fall into recession, he expects it would be a non-traditional recession. Why? Because our economy is strong. There are plenty of jobs to go around. The consumer is strong. And a short-term hit to demand is exactly what our supply chains need to catch up.

So while the market may be volatile, Cramer told viewers they should remain vigilant, and pick up their favorite stocks at the prices they want to pay.

