Skip to main content
Cramer's Mad Money Recap: 2/2: Alphabet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: 2/2: Alphabet

Jim Cramer says If Google can split its stock, other companies can, too. And after today, they probably will now that someone has taken the lead.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jim Cramer says If Google can split its stock, other companies can, too. And after today, they probably will now that someone has taken the lead.

When it comes to megacap technology companies, Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report truly stands apart, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday, after the company reported blowout earnings that sent shares soaring up 7.5% by the close.

Alphabet's conference call was jam-packed with new technologies that most people don't even understand, Cramer explained, but it seems that every single one of them is making the company a ton of money. Not only did the parent of Google deliver on earnings, they also purchased $50 billion worth of their own stock, representing 5% of the total share count.

But more important than earnings, or buybacks, was Alphabet's announcement that they will be splitting their stock 20:1 to make it more accessible to individual investors. While stock splits in and of themselves create no value whatsoever, Cramer applauded the move. Splits are a sign to investors that things are going well, and they appeal to investors who don't want to buy fractional shares or risky options.

Over on Action Alerts PLUS, co-portfolio managers Bob Lang and Chris Versace say Alphabet's December results point to a strong start to 2022 for the company, and in response they're boosting their price target. Find out what they think of the stock split, too, and get in on the conversation at Action Alerts PLUS.

TheStreet Recommends

Splits also eliminate institutional bias. The main reason to keep your share price high is because big money managers pay commissions on a per share shares. Bigger shares make them more affordable to them, but less affordable for you.

These reasons may not sound like much, but the stock market runs on emotions, Cramer said, and that's why splits matter. If Google can split their stock, everyone can. And after today, they probably will now that someone has taken the lead.

To sign up for TheStreet's free Daily Booyah! newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.

Musk Draws Rebuke After Telling Investor Group to Buy Ford
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Elon Musk Says He Had Saudi "Support" to Take Tesla Private

Mark Zuckerberg
INVESTING
FB

Meta Fourth-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Trifecta of Amazon, Visa, UPS Is Set for Holiday Shopping Success
INVESTING
AMZNEBAYWMT

Here's How Much Amazon Dominates Online Retail

Cryptocurrency Binance Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

India Legitimizes Crypto. But There's a Catch

Cryptocurrency in Focus: Monero's a Rebel With a Cause
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Social Media Suggest Using 'Privacy Coins' to Avoid India's Crypto Tax

Spotify
INVESTING
SPOT

Spotify Tumbles as Monthly User Guidance Falls Short of Forecasts

Alphabet Lead
INVESTING
GOOGLGOOGAAPL

How Alphabet Stock Can Hit All-Time Highs on Earnings and 20-for-1 Stock Split

Ferrari Purosangue SUV Lead
INVESTING
RACEVLKAF

Mysterious Ferrari SUV To Launch Later This Year