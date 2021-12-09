Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Technical Analyst: The Bulls Are Back, But Is It Time to Call a Santa Rally?
Technical Analyst: The Bulls Are Back, But Is It Time to Call a Santa Rally?
Publish date:

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/8: Winter of Discontent?

Jim Cramer reminds us the Dow has soared from 1,000 to 35,000 over the course of his career. That's quite a run, despite all the investor negativity.
Author:

Wall Street can seem like a pretty negative place sometimes, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. Too often, good news is seen as bad news, because investors seem to always focus on what can go wrong instead of what could go right.

Today we learned that three shots of the Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report vaccine offers ample, albeit not perfect, protection against the omicron variant. Stocks barely moved on the news.

Over on Action Alerts PLUS, Bob Lang and Chris Versace are taking another bite at Airbnb  (ABNB) - Get Airbnb, Inc. Class A Report. They think TSA data and an improving outlook for travel bodes well for Airbnb's business in the current quarter and into 2022. Get more of their trading strategies and investing ideas on Action Alerts PLUS.

When it comes to the Federal Reserve and inflation, investors should be cheering that our economy is so strong that interest rates need to nudge higher. Many stocks, like the financials, actually do better with higher rates. Yet all we hear are the fears of lockstep rate hikes crippling the recovery.

TheStreet Recommends

There are some genuine worries in the market, like growing concerns that Russia might invade Ukraine. But should you sell in advance of this news? Cramer said he's concerned about Russia, but he's not worried.

It's important to keep the big picture in mind. Over his career, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has soared from 1,000 to over 35,000. That's quite a run, despite all of the negativity.

To sign up for TheStreet's free Daily Booyah! newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.

Paradise Cruise Ship Lead
TRAVEL
RCLCCL

Can Jimmy Buffett Take On Royal Caribbean and Carnival?

crypto
INVESTING

Crypto Faces Biggest Test, Morgan Stanley Says

VanEck Bitcoin Lead
INVESTING
BTSC

Money Managers Think Cryptocurrencies Are Due For A Correction Next Year

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING
GOOGLAAPLF

Apple, Google, Jefferies Delay Workers' Return to Office

Why Consumers Aren't Shopping for Christmas Sweaters
INVESTING
AMZNWMTCBDY

Here's Why Supply Chain Struggles Won't Lead to a Blue Christmas for Retailers

1
R

What Is Return on Equity? Definition, How to Calculate & FAQ

Instagram
INVESTING
FB

Instagram Chief Defends Practices Amid Capitol Hill Questioning

China's Credit Risks Are Down In Most Sectors, But Payment Delays Persist In Construction And Energy, Survey Finds
LIFESTYLE

Earnings For Workers Rise As Labor Shortages Continue