Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/8: Winter of Discontent?

Jim Cramer reminds us the Dow has soared from 1,000 to 35,000 over the course of his career. That's quite a run, despite all the investor negativity.

Wall Street can seem like a pretty negative place sometimes, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. Too often, good news is seen as bad news, because investors seem to always focus on what can go wrong instead of what could go right.

Today we learned that three shots of the Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report vaccine offers ample, albeit not perfect, protection against the omicron variant. Stocks barely moved on the news.

When it comes to the Federal Reserve and inflation, investors should be cheering that our economy is so strong that interest rates need to nudge higher. Many stocks, like the financials, actually do better with higher rates. Yet all we hear are the fears of lockstep rate hikes crippling the recovery.

There are some genuine worries in the market, like growing concerns that Russia might invade Ukraine. But should you sell in advance of this news? Cramer said he's concerned about Russia, but he's not worried.

It's important to keep the big picture in mind. Over his career, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has soared from 1,000 to over 35,000. That's quite a run, despite all of the negativity.

