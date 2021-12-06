Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/6: Earnings, Covid and Interest Rates

Jim Cramer says investors should ignore pre-market jitters and focus on the three things the market really cares about.

If fear breeds selling, then it stands to reason that less fear should breed less selling. That was Jim Cramer's take on the markets Monday, as he told his Mad Money viewers that they should ignore the bearish pre-market action and keep an eye on the only three things the market cares about... earnings, Covid and interest rates.

The two sectors that matter most to the stock market right now are the transports and the banks, Cramer explained. If Covid is under control, that means the economy is growing, which is great news for the transports, which move the goods our economy needs. And if the Federal Reserve is preparing to raise interest rates, then that's great news for the banks, which will make more money on their loans.

The transports and the banks are the one-two punch that can keep the bears at bay. If both groups are roaring, it's almost impossible to keep the market down. That's because if the economy is moving, then retail is also strong, and if Covid is not as bad as we feared, then the travel and leisure stocks can also rally.

Now that we're off to a strong start for the week, Cramer saw little to keep the markets down, that is until Friday, when the latest Consumer Price Index might be able to throw a wrench in the works and bring inflation fears back into focus for investors.

Until then, however, we could be in for a very good week.

To sign up for TheStreet's free Daily Booyah! newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.