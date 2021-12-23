Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/23: Pfizer, Nvidia, Tesla

Santa took his time getting to Wall Street this year, but Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers that it looks like the so-called Santa Claus Rally started on Monday and has been delivering gifts to investors all week. And as the year draws to a close, Cramer took a look back at some of the best -- and worst -- gifts of the year.

Top honors went to Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report, for not only meeting our vaccine needs, but also giving us an at-home pill that can knock out symptoms in 89% of Covid cases.

Next was chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report, which saw its shares rise 127% for the year. Nvidia is leaving the industry in the dust as it powers forward its the best chips for gaming, autonomous driving, high-performance computing and more.

Cramer gave props to Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Elon Musk for remaining the king of electric vehicles and propelling them into the mainstream. Jim Farley at Ford Motor (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report deserves credit as well, but it will be a long time before anyone dethrones Musk.

Cramer also called out Devon Energy (DVN) - Get Devon Energy Corporation Report and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Get Pioneer Natural Resources Company Report for getting disciplined and responsible about oil drilling, while at the same time rewarding shareholders.

Finally, Cramer said Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report once again proved the naysayers wrong, which is why he continues to recommend owning, not trading, Apple.

Who deserves coal in their stockings this year? Top honors went to China for cracking down on capitalism and destroying their companies that trade in the U.S. The next lump of coal went to SPACs, Those special purpose companies that run roughshod over IPO regulations and do nothing but erode confidence and lose investors money.

Also on the naughty list this year was Biogen (BIIB) - Get Biogen Inc. Report, for its Alzheimer's drug; both the CDC and NIH for confusing the heck out of the public with its COVID guidelines; and finally, AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report for wrecking a perfectly good company so badly that it was forced to cut its dividend.

