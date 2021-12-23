Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/22: Visa, Disney, Chipotle, Boeing

Happy days aren't here again, but they could be soon, so go buy some stocks. That was Jim Cramer's advice to his Mad Money viewers Wednesday, after the market received three pieces of good news that might finally usher in the end of the COVID pandemic.

Wednesday, we learned that the fast-spreading Omicron variant is likely more mild than its Delta predecessor. In countries where Omicron was first detected, cases are already on the decline.

Second, we learned that the Food and Drug Administration has finally approved Pfizer's (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report Covid treatment which has proven to stop the virus in its tracks 89% of the time. While the approval is currently limited to just high-risk patients, Pfizer said it can make hundred of millions of doses by the end of year. And finally, we learned that work continues on new vaccines, ones which are proving to be effective on all known variants.

What does all of this good news mean for investors? First, it takes the possibilities of lockdowns off the table. That means investors can buy stocks like Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report, Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report, Visa (V) - Get Visa Inc. Class A Report and Mastercard (MA) - Get Mastercard Incorporated Class A Report. If you're really bullish, you can even consider Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited Report, Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report.

There's also the chance of a rally in the cyclicals. Cramer stuck with his two favs in this group, Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Caterpillar Inc. Report and Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report.

