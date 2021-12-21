Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/20: Moderna, Tesla

Jim Cramer, who tested positive for Covid, is confident both he and the stock market will bounce back.

Monday, the stock market got decked by a one-two punch of Omicron and the collapse of President Biden's Build Back Better legislation, but Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers not to panic, as he expects stocks to bounce back quickly.

The news that Omicron continues to spread so quickly should've come as no surprise to investors. After two years, we're no stranger to how COVID operates. But the real surprise is that even for those with vaccines and boosters, it may not be enough.

Earlier Monday, Cramer announced that he tested positive after attending a party last week. Despite everyone present having a negative PCR test earlier that day, Omicron was able to infiltrate and spread. Cramer, who has received two vaccine shots and a booster, told viewers his symptoms were mild and he's well on his way to recovery. He was grateful for his three Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report shots, without which, things could have been a lot worse.

So what's next for stocks? Cramer said he's still hopeful a late-month Santa Claus rally will materialize, which is why he suggested only waiting until the end of tomorrow before buying some tech stocks. Those are typically the first names to recover and this time should be no different.

As for the Build Back Better bill, Cramer said it's good news for Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, but bad news for the rest of the EV and solar industries.

"Stay the course," Cramer concluded, as he was still unwilling to bet against a year-end rally.

