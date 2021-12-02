Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/2: Mastercard, Affirm, Boeing

Hold tight. Higher stock prices could be in the cards for those down-and-out companies, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers on Thursday. The reason? Sentiment.

Sentiment is a fickle beast to measure, but it's essential if you want to predict the market's next move. Think of sentiment as the market's mindset, which can swing wildly from negativity and exhaustion to excitement and wild-eyed optimism, seemingly on a daily basis.

There are a number of ways to gauge what the market is thinking. Cramer said he prefers the S&P proprietary market oscillator, which provides a simple metric between +10 for overbought and -10 for oversold. Investors can also turn to the market volatility index, or the (VIX) , for a read on the market's mood.

Beyond these metrics, investors can look at what the analysts are saying. Thursday we had cybersecurity companies report tremendous earnings, but the analysts were too scared to publish any upgrades, fearing another Omicron selloff.

Finally, investors can look to individual sectors and companies for sentiment. The payments sector was once adored on Wall Street, but then the love for Mastercard (MA) - Get Mastercard Incorporated Class A Report and American Express (AXP) - Get American Express Company Report was replaced by PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings, Inc. Report and Square (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report. More recently, even PayPal is loathed, with the latest hotness being Affirm Holdings (AFRM) - Get Affirm Holdings, Inc. Class A Report.

Then there are individual companies like Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report, which shot up 7.5% Thursday after China declared the 737 Max can finally return to service. Sentiment on Boeing had been terrible for months, but now suddenly has turned very positive. That bodes well for both Honeywell (HON) - Get Honeywell International Inc. Report and General Electric (GE) - Get General Electric Company Report as well.

Executive Decision: CrowdStrike

For his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) - Get CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A Report, the cybersecurity company that saw shares pop 3.9% after reporting strong quarterly results.

Kurtz said it's no surprise that CrowdStrike was ranked No. 1 in the "Fortune Future 50" list for 2021. He said the company's focus is on protecting customers and it shows.

Kurtz added that most cyber attacks occur because companies are using legacy systems from Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report or Symantec that just can't keep up with the speed at which attacks are occurring. That's why CrowdStrike deploys artificial intelligence for endpoint protection. The company collects billions of data points every day from customers and uses that knowledge to protect them in real time.

CrowdStrike is also growing by selling more software to existing clients. Kurtz noted that 60% of its customers now have more than four modules from CrowdStrike which is another testament to how well CrowdStrike protect.

