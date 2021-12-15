Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/14: Williams-Sonoma, Dutch Bros., Bumble

Jim Cramer says investors need to get used to shrinking valuations and beware this finicky market.

Sooner or later, this selloff will end and finally give way to a Santa Claus rally, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. But until then, investors need to get used to shrinking valuations, as money managers prepare for rising interest rates.

Tomorrow's Federal Reserve meeting will be a make or break moment for the stock market. We all know higher interest rates are coming, we just don't know how hard the Fed will be hitting the brakes on the economy. Those details matter a lot for stocks like Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Report, which sells a lot of high-end, discretionary home goods.

Just a few weeks ago, Williams-Sonoma reported terrific earnings and was trading at 15 times earnings. Cramer felt the company's earnings were so good, he was expecting its multiple to expand to 20 times earnings. Fast forward just a few weeks and those future earnings are now worth just 12 times earnings, as shares have plunged from $250 to just $170.

Nothing has changed at Williams-Sonoma, the market is just willing to pay less for their earnings. And that says nothing about the recent wave of IPOs, most of which don't even have earnings. Some of them are years away from even having sales. Money managers aren't willing to take that gamble.

So if you're considering between Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report or Dutch Bros (BROS) - Get Dutch Bros Inc. Class A Report, consider that Starbucks is expected to earn over $4 a share this year, while Dutch Bros is expects to match Starbuck's current earnings by 2037. The choice of which stock to own in a finicky market should be obvious.

Executive Decision: Bumble

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of Bumble (BMBL) - Get Bumble, Inc. Class A Report, the woman-focused dating app with shares that have been cut in half in recent weeks, despite having the company having great growth and earnings.

Wolfe Herd said that Bumble should not be looked at as a COVID stock or as a reopening stock. People need love and connection no matter which COVID variant is circulating. Whether the economy is locked down or reopening, Bumble adapts to the changing conditions and their users shift between online dating and in-person events as their area allows.

The Internet can be a dangerous place, Wolfe Herd added, which is why Bumble was built with accountability, trust, respect and inclusivity for all members. They lean into machine learning especially to deliver a safer, better experience than other platforms.

Video chat is also integral to Bumble, and users are utilizing this feature to vet prospective dates and, if needed, to have entire dates if the parties can't be together in person.

Cramer said Bumble is a great story.

