Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/13: Bank of America, Ford, Pfizer

Don't stray too far from the beaten path, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. There may not be very many winners in this market, but the winners are likely to keep on winning.

Typically, a market that rallies on the backs of just a handful of stocks is a bad thing. Narrow breadth is never sustainable over the long term. But market breadth isn't among Cramer's top worries at the moment, because money managers are going to stick with their winners at least until the first of the year.

Cramer has long preached the value of diversification. In fact, he advises your first $10,000 investment always be an S&P 500 index fund. But as the year draws to a close, money managers circle the wagons around the market's biggest winners, which makes them a safe bet until New Years.

After the first of the year, Cramer advised sticking with tangible company, those that make actual things, and not conceptual ones, often in technology. You want stocks that trade on earnings, not future sales. It's possible to get lucky in stocks like Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) - Get Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report, which soared 80% on a takeover bid, but Arena is the exception, not the rule.

Investors should look for stocks like Bank of America (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report, Ford Motor (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report and not put all of their money into high-fliers like Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report.

As long as we have good earnings and the Federal Reserve isn't carpet bombing us with interest rate hikes, a strong, diversified portfolio will serve you well into 2022.