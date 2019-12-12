Bowled Over by Bulls: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 12/11/19)

Jim Cramer talks about how he became a Tesla bull, and why he's still waffling on Netflix.

If you want to make money in the stock market, you should avoid the battleground stocks, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. But sometimes, even a battleground is worth owning -- if you have a staggering level of conviction. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report have been two long-running battlegrounds between the bulls and the bears, Cramer said, and he's recently changed his opinion on both of them.

There are three things that define a battleground stock. First, the stock is cult-like, with shareholders that are fans of the products the company makes, causing valuations to defy traditional earnings metrics. Second, the stocks have questionable financials that the bears are quick to call attention to. And third, they have a charismatic leader that the bulls are quick to call attention to.

In the case of Tesla, Cramer said he's seen first-hand in his own family how appealing the cars can be. Add to that, they have 250,000 orders for Tesla's ugly-duckling of a Cybertruck, and Tesla surely fits in the cult category. As for their financials, Tesla clearly has had a bumpy road, but Cramer said Tesla could easily raise another $2 billion if it had to. Finally, there's CEO Elon Musk, who defines charisma and also has matured over the past year, no longer posing a threat to his share price with every errant tweet. Add it all up, and Cramer said he's changed his stance on Tesla and he thinks the stock should be bought.

Then there's Netflix, a former Cramer favorite that's fallen out of favor. The company still has cult status and a charismatic leader in CEO Reed Hastings. However, its financials are much more troubled now that there is increased competition in the streaming media space and content is getting more expensive to make and compete with. Cramer said the bears might eventually be right with this battleground name.

Executive Decision: Palo Alto Networks

For his "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report, the cybersecurity company whose shares have been under pressure since it last reported earnings.

Arora said after taking the helm of Palo Alto 18 months ago, the company has exceeded all of his expectations. He explained the company has transitioned from a single product -- firewalls -- to three different security platforms that can meet the needs of more customers.

Arora added that while Wall Street often looks toward short-term quarterly earnings, he's running the business for the long term. The key is to reduce the cost of sales, he said, and that's what Palo Alto Networks has been doing. Their sales team sold $173 million worth of their next-generation platforms last quarter, but their firewall products are also still in demand.

Cybersecurity is a $140 billion a year business and Palo Alto is the largest pure play in the sector, but the company still only commands between 2% and 3% market share. Arora said there's plenty of room for all players in the market to win and competition is not a factor.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.