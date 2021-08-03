Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Walmart, Amazon, Apple

As COVID re-emerges, Jim Cramer says it's time to look at companies that flourish in an economy that might get worse before it gets better.

As the COVID Delta variant continues to keep America on the run, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday it's time to dust off the Spring 2020 playbook and start investing in the pseudo-lockdown stocks. What's a pseudo-lockdown stock? It's the type of company that flourishes in a "worse before it gets better" economy.

In retail, that means investing in WATCH, Cramer's acronym for Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Target (TGT) - Get Report, Costco (COST) - Get Report and Home Depot (HD) - Get Report. All of these retailers have navigated the pandemic with flying colors and are the ones consumers trust most.

Cramer says these companies never get stuck in a rut. They are growing, innovating and, when necessary, buying. He thinks that's a smart thing for investors to do, too. Read more on Real Money about Cramer's investment ideas for PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, McCormick and others.

Investors should also be looking at UPS (UPS) - Get Report and FedEx (FDX) - Get Report, with the latter being Cramer's favorite of the pair.

When it comes to clothing and apparel, Lululemon Athletica (LULU) - Get Report, Ralph Lauren (RL) - Get Report and Nike (NKE) - Get Report were among Cramer's favorites. Shares of Ralph Lauren rose 6.1% by the close Tuesday.

Other standouts included Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Get Report, which just reported another blowout quarter, along with Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, an Action Alerts PLUS holding, and the newly-minted Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Report, which saw a bounce after its weaker-than-expected IPO.

The IPO Issue

There are a lot of things to worry about in the market, but what worries Cramer most isn't the Delta variant, or China, or the looming debt ceiling crisis. What worries him most are IPOs.

When new shares hit the stock market, it puts pressure on everything. So far this year we've seen 304 IPOs totaling $105 billion. That puts 2021 on par for a record year... with five months still to go. And these IPO numbers don't even take into account over 300 deals that came public via SPAC.

IPO fatigue is rapidly approaching, Cramer warned, with some deals already being canceled or delayed. The high point was Didi Global (DIDI) - Get Report, which found itself banned from Chinese app stores just a day after the company went public here in the U.S.

IPOs have always been tilted in favor of investors, Cramer explained, and are designed to always see a first-day surge. But lately, your first day of trading is a coin toss, Cramer said, and the days that follow are anyone's guess. Even the much-hyped Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Report couldn't break free of the downward IPO spiral.

Fortunately, the deal flow appears to be finally slowing down a bit, Cramer concluded, and not a moment too soon.

Off the Charts

In his "Off The Charts" segment, Cramer checked in with colleague Tom DeMark for another take on where the markets are likely to head next. According to DeMark, things are not looking good.

DeMark first looked at a daily chart of the S&P 500, noting that this rally is rapidly running out of steam after making 12 new highs. According to DeMark's 13-day sell countdown, if the S&P closes above 4,430 Wednesday, the rally is over.

The same pattern can be seen in the Nasdaq 100 index, which is also on day 12 of the 13-day cycle. If both indices make another high tomorrow, completing the cycle, things could get very ugly.

Even the Dow Jones Industrial Average isn't immune, with DeMark picking up a widening fan pattern of higher highs and lower lows that is eerily similar to that seen ahead of the crash in 1929.

For those who think cryptocurrency might be immune, think again. DeMark also didn't like the chart of Bitcoin, noting that the recent bottom wasn't accompanied by any significant bad news to confirm the move.

