Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Nucor, Linde

Jim Cramer cautions against giving in to emotions or laziness. Discipline and homework are critical to a successful investing strategy.

Deciding when to sell a stock is just as important as deciding when to buy it, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Don't let your emotions drive those decisions and don't fall victim to "lazy thinking."

Cramer diagnosed the market with a serious case of lazy thinking, or the inability to see when your negativity is blinding you to a good story.

Cramer explained how he recently purchased shares of steelmaker Nucor (NUE) - Get Report for his charitable trust, Action Alerts PLUS, a few weeks ago on the hopes of a quick infrastructure bill. As the bill was delayed in Congress, shared tumbled, and when they eventually recovered, Cramer said he was quick to sell and pretend his initial exuberance never happened.

But that was lazy thinking, he said, as Nucor was still a great company, steel prices are up and the infrastructure bill is now even closer to being passed. Shares of Nucor were up another 3.3% Monday.

Over on Real Money, Cramer writes: "It's my job to try to teach you what are the best ways to make a lot of money without a lot of risk and often that means liking an idea more than just for a trade.

There are plenty of cases of lazy thinking out there, Cramer continued. Many people still just assume the Federal Reserve will be forced to raise interest rates despite high unemployment. That's lazy thinking.

Others saw the weakness in stocks like the Air Products (APD) - Get Report and assumed that weakness must apply to the entire sector, despite stocks like Linde (LIN) - Get Report being far better companies. That's lazy thinking. And still others simply listen to money mangers on TV, taking their opinions as gospel without doing their own homework. That's also lazy.

It's important to not fall victim to emotions or laziness, Cramer reminded viewers. Discipline and homework should always be a part of your investing strategy.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.