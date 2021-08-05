Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Robinhood, Walmart, Uber

Jim Cramer says there's a lot more to the stock market than just the meme stocks making headlines. Here's where to find the value.

Has the stock market gotten too expensive? That's a question Jim Cramer said he gets every day, especially on days like Thursday, when stocks like Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Report are giving everyone whiplash. But investors need to forget about the craziness in the stock market and focus instead on the bargains being created.

Case in point, Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, which trades at a market multiple of 24 times earnings. After today's upgrade from Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report, Cramer said Walmart deserves a multiple far greater than just average.

Then there's Uber (UBER) - Get Report, which has seen its shares fall 15% so far this year. Like Walmart, business is strong at Uber, and according to the company, it could be a whole lot stronger if it only had more drivers.

LyondellBasell (LYB) - Get Report trades for just five times earnings, yet yields 4.7%. Cramer called that stock an incredible bargain. Trinseo (TSE) - Get Report was another bargain at five times earnings. Investors looking for more household names can look towards Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) - Get Report or Nucor (NUE) - Get Report, two of the best steelmakers on Earth that trade for four and five times earnings.

Cramer was also bullish on the home builders. We're currently building just 1.6 million homes a year, he said, yet we have demand for two million a year. Toll Brothers (TOL) - Get Report, D.R. Horton (DHI) - Get Report, Lennar (LEN) - Get Report and KB Home (KBH) - Get Report are all bargains. So too are the automakers, which also have pent up demand. Shares of General Motors (GM) - Get Report and Ford (F) - Get Report both trade around eight times earnings.

There's a lot more to the stock market than just the meme stocks making headlines, Cramer concluded. Look closer and there's still a ton of value to be had.

Executive Decision: Take-Two Interactive

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Report, the video game maker that reported strong earnings, but still disappointed many Wall Street analysts.

Zelnick explained that with $711 million in net bookings, Take-Two is still having its second-best year ever and he feels the company is in a "good place" looking into the back half of the year. He said Take-Two's post-pandemic sales are stronger than pre-pandemic and it's only natural to expect that sales would decline slightly compared to last year when everyone was sheltering in place.

Moving beyond Wall Street's sometimes unrealistic expectations, Zelnick addressed the delays in two of their interactive titles until later in the year. He explained that Take-Two always strives to creativity, innovation and efficiency and sometimes that means delaying titles to ensure they get it right. "It's painful to delay," he admitted, but sometimes it's the right thing to do.

Turning to more positive news, Zelnick was bullish on their acquisition of Nordeus, a mobile game developer and maker of "Top Eleven," a leading mobile soccer title. He said the addition of Nordeus will be a great one for the Take-Two family.

