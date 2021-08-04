Cramer's Mad Money Recap: General Motors, Robinhood, REITS

Jim Cramer urges investors to look past the COVID rates and take a closer look at revealing cues from the retail sector.

The latest COVID infection rates are scary, Jim Cramer admitted to his Mad Money viewers Wednesday, but if you take your cues from the retail sector, our economy might not be in as much trouble as we think.

Cramer admitted that it might seem impossible to get a clear picture of what the economy is doing right now. The auto sector continues to be a mess, with shortages sending General Motors (GM) - Get Report down 8.9% Wednesday. Meanwhile, housing continues to be red-hot as interest rates remain at historic lows.

Other sectors, like travel, are a mixed bag, with bookings on the rise, but only with increased promotions crimping gross margins.

Then there are stocks like Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Report, which soared 50% Wednesday, a clear sign that the market was broken when the company had its IPO last week.

So where can investors turn for a true read on the economy? Cramer said to look no further than retail. The retail REITs all posted strong earnings this quarter and offered positive guidance and commentary to boot.

Whether it was strip malls, shopping centers or outlet destinations, companies like Simon Property Group (SPG) - Get Report and Kimco Realty (KIM) - Get Report have been making big, long-term bets on the future, Cramer said, which is an encouraging sign that they don't believe the Delta variant will derail our recovery.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Seeing What Others Don't

One of the biggest, and most transparent, hedge fund winners last year was Ark Invest's Cathie Wood. And while many of Wood's favorite stocks fell out of favor on Wall Street this spring, Cramer told viewers that she remains a great source for investing ideas. One of Wood's recent buys is UiPath (PATH) - Get Report, which makes business process automation software.

UiPath came public in April and has seen its shares drift lower since their debut. Shares are now off 17% since the IPO, but despite the decline, Ark Invest continues to buy and is now one of the company's biggest shareholders.

So what does Wood see that the rest of Wall Street doesn't? Cramer said there's a lot to like about UiPath. The company previously had 75% of their customers in the finance and accounting space, but has since diversified into many other industries, like healthcare, retail and the public sector. This gives the company a bigger market and faster growth.

Business automation is a crowded space, Cramer admitted, with Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report and ServiceNow (NOW) - Get Report all offering automation products. However, despite UiPath's high valuation of 28 times sales, Cramer thought Wood might be onto something. He suggested starting a small position now, then adding on as the lockup period for the IPO expires in the coming weeks.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in MSFT, CRM.