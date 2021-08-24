Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Amazon, CVS, Walmart

Jim Cramer says Amazon is powerful, but a surprising number of retailers are long-term winners giving the online giant stiff competition.

Is Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report hold on the retail industry as strong as it used to be? Does its nickname as the "retail Death Star" still ring true? Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday that if this quarter's retail earnings teach us anything, it's that many retailers are holding their own again the online giant.

It seems like just yesterday that shares of CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report plunged after Amazon entered the online pharmacy space. But now, thanks to vaccines and the fact most people like to pick up their prescriptions in person, CVS has been given a new lease on life.

Over on Real Money, Cramer says they used to call Amazon the "Death Star," but he thinks there are some great turn-the-tables stories in retail and he analyzes what investors need to know for the post-COVID economic recovery.

Then there's Target (TGT) - Get Report and Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, which have often been in Amazon's sights. But this quarter we learned that Target's acquisition of Shipt has given in the online prowess to compete and Walmart new GoLocal delivery services can also give Amazon a run for its money.

Let's not forget Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report, another "left-for-dead" Amazon competitor that on Tuesday saw shares pop 8.3% on strong earnings and news of their at-home tech support initiatives. With so many people now working from home, tech support is a vital service, Cramer said, and only Best Buy has it.

Finally, Cramer called out Costco (COST) - Get Report for giving customers an incredible amount of value and service that Amazon will never be able to match.

There are plenty of retailers that can stand up to Amazon and win, Cramer concluded, and these are just a few of the long-term winners.

Executive Decision: Denbury

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Chris Kendall, president and CEO of Denbury DEN, the oil producer that's leading the charge to develop carbon capture and storage technologies. Shares of Denbury are up 283% over the past year.

Kendall explained that Denbury is in the business of enhanced oil recovery, which injects carbon dioxide into oil wells to retrieve previously unrecoverable oil. As a part of that process, his company has been able to capture and store one million tons of carbon dioxide deep underground where it can no longer affect the environment.

Carbon capture technology can have a big impact on climate change, Kendall continued. In fact, its impact is second only to wind and solar technologies.

The best thing about carbon capture is its available today and doesn't require a technological leap to scale. Denbury, and the entire oil industry, could do a lot more in a very short period of time.

Cramer said Denbury should be a lesson for the entire oil industry that you can drill for oil and still do good things for the environment.

Off the Charts

In the "Off The Charts" segment, Cramer checked in with colleague Larry Williams for a read on what the bond market is signaling for stocks.

Williams noted that the seasonal patterns for the 30-year bond show that prices are likely to fall in the late-August through early-September period. That means a rally in long-term interest rates is coming. This move was confirmed by the commitment of traders, or COT, report, which shows that while small investors are bullish on bonds, the big banks are selling.

Williams also called attention to the on-balance volume for bonds, which confirmation that the recent rally likely has no staying power.

Cramer said it's clear that there's less foreign money flowing into bonds at the moment, and that's bad news for stocks, especially when they're making new all-time highs.

Executive Decision: Prothena

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also spoke with Dr. Gene Kinney, president and CEO of Prothena (PRTA) - Get Report, a small, under-the-radar biotech working on treatments for Alzheimer's disease. Shares of Prothena have surged 433% so far in 2021.

Dr. Kinney explained that when proteins are formed in the body, they fold themselves into certain shapes based on the job they need to do. But sometimes, protein mis-fold themselves and accumulate in the body. This accumulation is what causes diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

Prothena's therapies can target these proteins and help the body identify and remove them. So far, its treatment for Amyloidosis, which is in Phase III trials, is showing promising results.

Kinney said Prothena remains focused on providing positive outcomes for patients and it has great collaborators, like Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report, which are helping in development.

