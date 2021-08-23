Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Pfizer, Chipotle, Southwest

When a market is this hungry for good news, even obvious news can send stocks higher, says Jim Cramer.

Today's stock market rally was fueled by the approval of Pfizer's (PFE) - Get Report COVID vaccine, even though that FDA approval was and expected, by pretty much everyone, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. The market is so hungry for good news, Cramer said, and that even the most obvious of news can send stocks higher.

But there's a lot more to today's rally than just at 2.4% gain in shares of Pfizer. More vaccines means less COVID, and less COVID means more travel and leisure, which is get news for a host of sectors. As people go out more, they'll want more products from Estee Lauder (EL) - Get Report, for example, and they'll be eating out more at Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report.

From the obvious (Pfizer) to cross-border plays, to oil and even FAANG and what's happening in China, Cramer spells out what's happening in this market, why, and how investors can make the most of the opportunities. Read more of his stock ideas, insights and trading strategies on Real Money.

As travel picks up, that's good news for the airlines and cruise lines. Cramer recommend keeping it simple with Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report, which rose 2.8% today. He was also bullish on both Mastercard (MA) - Get Report and Visa (V) - Get Report.

Beyond travel, investors can consider the cyclicals like Boeing (BA) - Get Report, Honeywell (HON) - Get Report, Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report and Eaton (ETN) - Get Report.

Finally, Cramer said investors can circle back to tech with FAANG, especially Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, all of which have been gaining steam after lagging the averages earlier in the year. FAANG is Cramer's acronym for Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Amazon, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report.

Executive Decision: Lyft

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with John Zimmer, president and vice chair of Lyft (LYFT) - Get Report, the ride-sharing platform shares of which rose 2.9% with the broader averages.

Zimmer said that Lyft had a strong quarter with solid fundamentals and he's as confident as ever about the business looking forward. He said demand is strong and is coming back as more people get vaccinated and travel returns. Lyft remains focused on consumer transportation, he added, which gives it an advantage over the competition.

Zimmer also commented on the recent court decision regarding Prop. 22 in California, which could force Lyft and others to treat their contractors as employees. He remained confident that Prop. 22 will be ultimately upheld. The appeals process should provide a final ruling in the next six months. Zimmer noted that the vast majority of Lyft drivers use the platform for supplemental income and work less that 20 hours per week. Only 2% of Lyft drivers rise to full-time employment thresholds of over 40 hours per week.

Finally, when asked about the state of the consumer, Zimmer confirmed that travel is picking up and Lyft is seeing more trips to and from airports, which is a promising sign.

