Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Square, Robinhood, PayPal

Jim Cramer says that the way to make money in this stock market is to find out what millennials want and then give it to them, especially when it comes to finance.

What's the best way to make money in the stock market? Find out what millennials want and give it to them, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Services like "buy now, pay later" are red-hot with millennials, and that's why Square's (SQ) - Get Report acquisitions of an Australian payments rival was so well received.

Square said that "buy now, pay later" represents a huge opportunity for the company, as deferred payments still only account for 2% of total online sales. While shares initially dipped on the news, they closed up a stunning 10.1% by the close.

Cramer called this acquisition "brilliant," noting the analysts love the deal as well. Millennials are eschewing traditional banks, credit cards and brokerages that cater to rich in favor of services like Square and Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Report, that cater to less wealthy clientele with less-than-perfect credit. He said Square, PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report, Affirm (AFRM) - Get Report and Robinhood can all be bought, especially Robinhood, which could make a similar acquisition of its own.

Beyond finance, there the are a lot of products and services catering to millennials. Cramer said he remains a fan of Roku (ROKU) - Get Report, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report and DoorDash (DASH) - Get Report, just to name a few.

A Second Look at Social Media Earnings

When Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report and Snap (SNAP) - Get Report reported earnings last week, shares soared. But when Facebook (FB) - Get Report and Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report released their earnings, things got confusing. Now that all of the social media results are in, Cramer told viewers it's time to take a second look at the group.

After years of stumbling, Snap has gotten found its groove, delivering 116% sales growth and a 10-cents-a-share earnings beat. Cramer said Snap told an amazing story and has more room to run.

Twitter also reported strong earnings that included a 13-cents-a-share earnings beat. But as impressive as numbers were, Cramer said Wall Street just wasn't impressed.

Then there's Facebook, which saw 100% earnings growth, but gave investors cautious guidance that noted decelerating growth and headwinds ahead. Cramer said Facebook is a steal at just 22 times earnings.

Finally, Cramer said Pinterest was the toughest quarter to evaluate. The company's active user count shrank, and it is also seeing engagement headwinds post-pandemic. Cramer put Pinterest in the penalty box and said it shouldn't be bought until further notice.

