Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Microsoft, Apple, Costco, Amazon

Higher prices may be tough on consumers, but strong companies that can raise prices are good for your portfolio.

It's no secret that prices for a lot of things are on the rise. But while price hikes may be bad for consumers, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers they're also a great way to pick stocks. That's because if a company can raise prices and no one cares, that's a stock you want in your portfolio.

We saw this phenomenon Thursday with Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, which announced it's raising prices for Office365 for the first time in a decade. The news instantly sent shares up a quick 2%, as Office365 is still a great bargain and no one will blink an eye about paying an extra 10%, especially since most people who buy it are enterprises.

What other companies are strong enough to raise their prices? Jim Cramer analyzes what we'd be willing to pay, what's a bargain and how to find those stock. Read more of his trading strategies and investing ideas on Real Money.

Another company with pricing power is Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, an Action Alerts PLUS holding. Apple can raise prices on its iPhone and everyone will still want one. And it's not just hardware either, Apple's services are also in demand at any price.

Other Cramer favs that have pricing power include Costco (COST) - Get Report, the retailer with a yearly membership that no one can live without. Then there's Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, which has seen several price increases over the years, all fo which were panned initially, but none of which affected the company's bottom line.



Finally, Cramer called out Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, a stock which many investors now see only as a pandemic stock. But the truth is that Amazon Prime is now a staple of many households and that isn't going to change anytime soon. Cramer said that Prime is a steal at any price and that's why Amazon also belongs in your portfolio.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in MSFT, COST, AAPL, AMZN.